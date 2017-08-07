Kusal Mendis' hundred ignites hope for Sri Lanka

​

Kusal Mendis’ knock in the second innings of the Colombo Test lasted only 135 balls. It wasn’t enough to alter the fate of the game but it postponed Sri Lanka’s defeat and that too, in a glorious manner.

Mendis’ innings on the third day of the second Test was far from perfect. It was scratchy and at times even ugly. He was beaten on numerous occasions, there were LBW shouts and one dropped catch as well. But even then, it was a beautiful innings.

It was an innings that gave the Sri Lankan supporters present at the SSC ground something to cheer about and to make their presence felt. For two days they had watched in silence the systematic annihilation of their bowlers by Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane and then the havoc created by R Ashwin’s spin bowling.

Finally, with the right-hand batsman’s arrival at the crease, Sri Lankan fans witnessed what they had come to see on a Sunday afternoon at the SSC ground.

When Mendis batted in the second innings, Sri Lanka realized for the first time in the Test that they were an opponent of India. Until then for two and half days it felt like Sri Lanka were a stuffed toy specially created so that India can kill their boredom and have some fun.

The duel with Jadeja in the beginning

Mendis’ special hundred in the second innings began on an ugly note. On the ninth ball he faced, he was dropped by Shikhar Dhawan, standing at mid-on. Then in the 18th over he was given out caught behind against the bowling of Ravindra Jadeja. The Sri Lankan survived because of the DRS as the third umpire upheld his review and forced the on-field umpire to reverse his decision.

Jadeja kept on tormenting Mendis with his left-arm spin. The Sri Lankan batsman was clearly struggling against the ball that moved away from him and Jadeja kept on probing him by bowling on and around off-stump.

And then began the counter-attack which brought back life in the Test and forced Kohli and Co. to change their plans. It was innovative, daring and full of venom.

In the 19th over, Jadeja was collared for four boundaries in one over. A powerful punch in the covers and a crackling cut wide of the point fielder was followed by a sweep shot. Then a deft touch on the last ball ensured that Mendis collected 16 runs from the over.

