Kumar Sangakkara to retire from first-class cricket after this season

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara is set to walk away from the game at the end of this county season. The left-hander, who plays for Surrey currently, announced that the current English season will be his last as a player.

"It's the last time I'll play a four-day game here [at Lord's]. I'll be 40 in a few months, this is about the end of my time in county cricket. Cricketers, or any sort of sportsperson, have an expiry date and you need to walk away. I have been very lucky to play for as long as I did so but there's a lot more life to be lived away from the game."

The 39-year-old stacked up massive figures during his international career with the Sri Lankan side, evolving from a wicket-keeper batsman to a pure batsman as his career progressed. In all, he has 38 Test and 60 first-class centuries to his credit, having scored runs at a more than impressive average of 57. In ODIs, he scored 25 hundreds for Sri Lanka, most notably the four back to back tons in the 2015 World Cup.

A graceful left-hander known for his lazy elegance and smooth technique, Sangakkara captained the Sri Lankan side to the finals of the 2011 World Cup, where they lost to India at the Wankhede. The team had also been beaten in the finals in the previous edition in 2007.

