Kuldeep Yadav grabs hat-trick against Australia in 2nd ODI

22 year old Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav picked up his first international hat-trick of his senior career against Australia in the 2nd ODI of the five-match series at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

He achieved the first hat-trick of his career during his U-19 days against Scotland.

Into his eighth over of the innings, Kuldeep was quite unlucky to have not bagged a single wicket. He also conceded 39 runs in the process despite bowling extremely well.

However, he was rewarded for his hard work with three wickets in three deliveries thus becoming the third Indian to do so in limited overs cricket. The first two were Kapil Dev and Chetan Sharma.

His victims were Matthew Wade, Nathan Coulter-Nile, and Pat Cummins. This over of his completely changed the complexion of the game and turned the tide in India's favour.

Here is how Kuldeep dismissed the three batsmen:

32.2: It was the routine legbreak which was so slow outside off. Wade went back and tried to cut with an angled bat, but the ball took the inside edge and hit the stumps.

32.3: It was the loopy legbreak and Agar played all around it and missed a full toss. The ball pitched after he missed it. It ended up hitting him in front of leg.

32.4: It was a googly which pitched outside off. Cummins went forward and looks to defend, but the ball took the outside edge and settled nicely in Dhoni's gloves.

Earlier in the day, Virat Kohli's 92 led India to 253 in their 50 overs. He was well complemented by Ajinkya Rahane who scored 55.

Nathan Coulter-Nile and Kane Richardson were the pick of the bowlers as they picked up three wickets each.

