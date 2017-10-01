Kuldeep Yadav could become the best leg spinner in the world, says Shane Warne

​

Kuldeep Yadav continues to earn plenty of admirers

What's the story?

Kuldeep Yadav's list of admirers continues to grow. The latest to join that list is legendary Australian leg-spinner, Shane Warne, who predicted that the 22-year-old chinaman bowler could go on to become the "best leg-spinner in the world".

Warne took to Twitter during the fifth ODI between India and Australia to praise the young Indian spinner and proclaim that he could go on to challenge Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah as the best leggie in the world.

Was a pleasure to meet young Kuldeep when I was last in India. I really enjoy watching him bowl & cause confusion, even against Oz #INDvAUS — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) October 1, 2017

If young Kuldeep remains patient when he’s bowling in all forms then he could challenge Yasir as the best leg spinner in the world & quickly — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) October 1, 2017

The details

After picking up seven wickets in the first three ODIs, Kuldeep was rested for the fourth ODI but brought back for the final ODI in which he bowled a maiden but finished with figures of 0/48 as Australia finished on 242/9.

On a surface that seemed to offer just a hint of assistance, he showed incredible control and got the better of the well-set duo of Steve Smith and David Warner even if he did end the match wicketless, for the first time in this series.

In case you didn't know...

The 22-year-old has been a revelation so far in international cricket. Ever since he made his international debut in the final Test against Australia at Dharamsala earlier this year, he has gone on to represent India across all three formats.

In the two Tests he has played, he has picked up nine wickets. In 11 ODIs, including the ongoing match, he has picked up 18 wickets while his two T20Is have yielded three wickets.

What's next?

India are currently playing Australia in the final match of the ODI series at Nagpur. After the five-match ODI series, the T20I series begins on October 7 with the young spinner expected to feature in India's squad for that as well on the back of his impressive performances in the ongoing series.

Author's take

In the past, Warne has spoken at length about his admiration for Yasir Shah and how he is the best leg-spinner in the world currently. So, for Warne to say that someone who has played just 15 international matches could become the best leg-spinner in the world is high praise indeed.

The 22-year-old still hasn't established himself in the Indian side but has made a promising start and earned the admiration of captain Kohli. He will be hoping to build on that and ensure that Warne's words ring true before too long.

