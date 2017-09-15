KPL is ready for Hubli but is Hubli ready for KPL?

​

Mayank Aggarwal stroked a brisk 68 to help the Hubli Tigers reach 155 More

The archetypal construct of taking the game to the grassroots seems to be the latest fad amongst the corporate controllers of the game. I call them corporate controllers because just like things work inside a corporate house, here too, meritocracy precedes over aristocracy. Had it not been the case, Jayadev Shah, son of long-standing Saurashtra administrator Niranjan Shah would have captained the Delhi Daredevils for at least one season, given the Daredevils' knack for instability and the miracle by which Shah junior has been captaining Saurashtra for years despite averaging a measly 28 with the bat after 117 first-class games.

When Karun Nair says that the Mysuru Warriors are the best-managed team in the Karnataka Premier League (KPL), you are tempted to believe him. The Warriors reached the KSCA Stadium in Hubli at least three hours before the scheduled start of the first game of the Hubli leg of KPL 2017 on September 14. They had an extended football practice before regular warm-ups and throwdowns. They followed it up with catching practice after Nair won the toss and opted to field first.

The Hubli Tigers, their opponents for the match, had only warm-ups and throwdowns. It would be unfair to extrapolate things based on one pre-match session, but it was perhaps because of this lack of practice that Mayank Aggarwal dropped Arjun Hoysala at deep midwicket, something that, again, perhaps, cost Hubli the game.

As good as the action was on the field -- the match was decided on the fourth ball of the last over with a No. 7 batsman finishing it off with a six -- when I first stepped foot in Hubli, I couldn't quite make out that the KPL had reached the city before I had. In approximately four square kilometers of the area that ranges from the railway station to the KSCA stadium, you couldn't make out that some of Karnataka's finest -- from Stuart Binny to Shreyas Gopal -- were present in the city and had brought cricket to them.

"I understand where you are coming from, but perhaps the administrators thought the other way. They would build it up; more and more advertisement hoardings would come up as the tournament reaches its knockout stage," a KSCA official told me when I queried him about next to no advertisement of the league except only in a small perimeter around the stadium. The stadium, in any case, seems to be cut-off from the main city.

I couldn't understand the logic behind 'building it up' towards the knockouts, given that the KPL is only a 23-day long tournament, more than half of which has already been done with in Bengaluru and Mysore.

The 'building it up' wasn't restricted to just the main city. When you reach the venue in Rajnagar, you are greeted with beams and columns of concrete laying bare in your face with the path from the entry gates to the seats strewn with construction waste and heaps of soil. The path itself was akin to the 'Triwizard Maze' wherein every opening in the concrete jungle through which you could get a glimpse of the seating was blocked by either tin foils or steel barriers, and if nothing, policemen.

A local ball boy had to seek directions from at least three members of the ground staff to take me to the media box after 20 minutes of labour. Upon reaching there I discovered that the media box, more of an enclosure than a box, was nothing but an arrangement of tables and chairs put under a plastered roof in an open-air verandah on the second floor of the unplastered concrete skeleton.

Read More