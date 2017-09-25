KPL 2017: 5 young talents that emerged this season

​

Shubhang Hegde (R) alongside his Panthers teammates More

The Karnataka Premier League 2017 played host to some spectacular talents who made a mark with some consistent performances for their respective teams. While most teams often depend on the presence of stalwarts, the youngsters this time stepped up to the plate and made a huge difference.

For a long time now, since its inception, the Karnataka Premier League has been single-handedly responsible for nurturing the talent corresponding to the limited-overs format and this season was no different.

The youngsters made optimum use of the opportunities presented to them and rose up to the occasion, earning themselves a tag as ones to look out for in the future. Here are five such youngsters who shone this season.

#5 Pradeep T (Namma Shivamogga)

Pradeep T receives an award (PC: NS Twitter account) More

Matches - 6| Wickets - 10| Average - 12.7|

One of the biggest success stories for Namma Shivamogga this season that saw them reach the semifinals is undoubtedly Pradeep's skill with the ball in hand.

Opening the bowling attack for Shivamogga against the Bijapur Bulls, the youngster stuck to the basics, prising out four crucial wickets and in the process, stemmed the run flow to give him confidence.

The medium-pacer followed up his previous performance with another good one against the Hubli Tigers, picking one wicket and giving away 32 runs from his four overs. Against the Bengaluru Blasters, Pradeep did well both at the start and at the death overs as he picked up two important scalps.

In their final league game against Mysuru, Pradeep picked two wickets from two overs that saw him finish the tournament with 10 wickets and the tag of the third highest wicket-taker of KPL 2017.

#4 Abhinav Manohar (Ballari Tuskers)

​

Manohar was in fine form for the Tuskers More

