KPL 2017: 5 star performers of the season

The Karnataka Premier League 2017 recently concluded with the Belagavi Panthers claiming their first-ever title victory after a complete show against the Bijapur Bulls.

Without a shadow of a doubt, the KPL has given a huge platform for young talent to blossom while sharing the same air as some experienced cricketers and this year was no different.

While the eight teams in the competition fought out tooth-and-nail, there were some noteworthy performances from the experienced players in each squad.

Here are five stars who have enjoyed a good KPL 2017 season.

#5 Bharath Chipli (Bijapur Bulls)

Matches- 8| Runs- 174| Average- 21.75| Strike Rate- 124.28.

The Bijapur Bulls skipper was at the top of his game for almost the entirety of the whole season and forged important partnerships with Mohammad Taha to get the Bulls off to good starts.

After losing out on good starts against Mysuru and the Bengaluru Blasters, Chipli came into his element with an important 35-ball 63 run knock that led Bijapur to an important win. Following the match-winning performance, the right-hander notched up his second fifty of the tournament against the Belagavi Panthers with a 52-ball 68 run knock laced with 3 sixes and 8 fours which earned him the man of the match award.

With important little contributions in other matches apart from leading the side fabulously well into the finals, Chipli ended the tournament with 174 runs from 8 matches.

#4 Abhishek Sakuja (Hubli Tigers)

