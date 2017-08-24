Kohli's men look to stretch lead, Lanka seek comeback in second ODI

Pallekele [Sri Lanka], August 24 (ANI): India will take on Sri Lanka in the second ODI of the five-match series at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, here on Thursday afternoon.

Virat Kohli's men, who are brimming with confidence after registering a cake-walk victory in Dambulla, will look to continue their winning streak.

In the pre-match press conference on Wednesday, the Indian skipper hinted on continuing with the same team combination as first ODI.

"The wicket similar to Dambulla. I don't see any reason to change team just after 1 game but everything and any combination is possible," said Kohli.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka, under Upul Tharanga's captaincy, will look to bounce back and level the series.

But recent records make it considerably difficult to entertain the possibility. It becomes especially hard when its latest track record is a 0-3 Test series loss to India, before which it lost 2-3 to Zimbabwe in an ODI series.

In their pre-match presser, Tharanga and coach Nic Pothas were in damage control mode as they attempted to alleviate the criticism around the Sri Lankan cricket team.

Pothas insisted that the team will come into its own with time.

"In 2014 India were in the same situation," said Pothas, the interim coach, with a touch more grace than he had after his side lost the first game.

Probable teams:

Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga (capt), Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Chamara Kapugedera, Milinda Siriwardana, Malinda Pushpakumara, Dushmantha Chameera, Lasith Malinga, Vishwa Fernando.

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Kedar Jadhav/ Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar. (ANI)