Kohli reveals why India batted first in the fourth ODI

After winning the toss and bowling first in the first two games, Kohli opted to bat first in the fourth ODI, paving the way for a comprehensive 168 run win.

After the end of the game, Kohli said that the reason why he opted to bat first was to ensure that the batsmen had ample opportunities to bat, and because the pitch was also conducive for batting first.

"Today was about doing things the way we wanted to do and I think it is a very satisfying day. We wanted to bat first because we didn't get the chance to bat first in the first three games and the way the ball came onto the bat initially proved that the wicket was amazing to bat on. It was a good toss to win and it was very difficult for the opposition to maintain that required run rate throughout".

Kohli helped himself to his 29th ODI hundred, going past Sanath Jayasuriya's career tally in the process, while Rohit Sharma also converted a sound start into his second consecutive ton as India helped themselves to a massive total of 375.

