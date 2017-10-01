Koeman's troubles grow as Everton lose at home to Burnley

EVERTON 0 BURNLEY 1

Everton's poor start to the season continued as they suffered a 1-0 defeat at home to Burnley on Sunday with Irish midfielder Jeff Hendrick grabbing a 21st minute winner.

Burnely are unbeaten away from home this season and move up to sixth in the league while Everton languish in 16th place with just two wins in this campaign so far.

Burnley's goal came at the end of a 24-pass move with Hendrick skipping away from his marker and firing past Jordan Pickford.

Ronald Koeman's Everton looked short of confidence and ideas and struggled to turn possession into chances even after the introduction of Wayne Rooney as a second-half substitute.

