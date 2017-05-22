Koeman says Everton to make Barkley statement on Monday

LONDON (Reuters) - Unsettled Everton midfielder Ross Barkley's future with the club will be decided on Monday, manager Ronald Koeman said after his side ended their season with a 3-1 defeat at Arsenal on Sunday.

Barkley began on the bench but came on for what could be his last appearance for the club having failed to so far agree a new contract at Goodison Park despite an offer on the table.

"I will speak to the board tomorrow and we will make a statement," Koeman told reporters.

Koeman hardly offered a ringing endorsement of the England international when speaking to the BBC.

"He was one of the players who didn't show productivity today," Koeman, whose side finished seventh in the table after losing three of their last four games, said.

"Overall it's not about one player, but I understand why you asked about him. That's what we need to change. We need to find players with more productivity."

The Dutchman said he expected a busy summer as he tries to make Everton competitive with the teams above them.

"We saw today what we need for the next season. We need more productivity out of possession. That's the difference between us and Arsenal," he said.

"The board will back me. We want more quality in. That's what they will support."

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)