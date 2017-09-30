Know I need to score runs, admits 'underfire' Matthew Wade

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Sept. 30 (ANI): Australia wicket-keeper batsman Matthew Wade, who has been under the scanner following his poor run with the bat, has revealed that he has received a warning call from the selectors in order to have his name in the squad for the Ashes series.

Wade has been struggling with the bat eves since the two-Test series in Bangladesh and he hasn't been able to score in the ongoing ODI series against India as well.

And despite being the only specialist wicketkeeper in the squad, Wade was left out, with Peter Handscomb taking over the duties for two of the four ODIs in the ongoing series.

"I probably have not scored enough runs," said Wade ahead of the fifth and final ODI to be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

"My performance has been summed up by me getting dropped in the third game, so there is no point sitting up here and thinking about what has already happened, my form with the bat has not been good enough. The selectors have told me that I need to score runs if I need to be picked," he added.

Wade was brought back into the Playing XI in Bengaluru, but he could only face three balls as the Australian innings ended.

And he will be playing three Sheffield Shield games after he returns home and those will be crucial for his selection in the upcoming Ashes as he competes with Handscomb for the spot behind the wickets.

"They will be crucial for my chances. I'm not worried about the matches, I have to score runs any time I have to go bat," he said.

"I have to score runs regardless of if I'm trying to score runs for the Ashes or getting picked for Australia or whoever I'm playing for at the time," he added.

Going into the final match on Sunday, both teams still have a lot to play for.

A 2-3 scoreline will be crucial for Australia's confidence to carry some positive energy into the T20 International leg of the series and furthermore to the Ashes in November.

India have two series lined up at home, against New Zealand and Sri Lanka, before heading to South Africa, and can test its bench strength. (ANI)