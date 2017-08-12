KL Rahul equals the record for most consecutive 50 plus scores

​

Indian opening batsman, KL Rahul, continues to make a strong and steady comeback into the national Test side and now has a unique record to his name.

The right-hander has amassed seven consecutive 50-plus scores in the longest format of the game and equalled the world record for maximum number of consecutive half centuries.

Rahul's scores in his last seven Test innings read: 90, 51, 67, 60, 51*, 57 and the half century that he has already scored in the ongoing match against Sri Lanka.

The 25-year-old shares the record with some of the biggest names in world cricket. These cricketers are: Everton Weekes, Andy Flower, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Kumar Sangakkara and Chris Rogers. Rahul is the first Indian to achieve this feat.

Rahul has been in excellent nick this season and has consistently scored runs against all kinds of bowling attacks. Injuries, however, have plagued his career and have made him sit out more matches than he would've liked.

Virat Kohli and the Indian team management have shown ultimate fate in the youngster though, and have let him believe that the opening slot belongs to him, no matter what.

Rahul has responded to the faith bestowed in him with dependable performances and his game looks better with every next innings. India are likely to tour South Africa in the latter part of this year, and the opening batsman will play a crucial role in such alien conditions. Kohli's captaincy has not been tested at the overseas level yet and he will rely on batsmen like Rahul to step up for the team.

If he keeps working hard like this, the captain will have absolutely nothing to worry about with respect to his opening batsman:

An interesting piece of stat that has popped up after Rahul's equalled the world record is that in the 30 innings that the youngster has played in his career so far, he scored just one fifty in the first 21 innings. He accumulated 8 in the subsequent 9!

Rahul has played 18 Test matches in his still nascent Test career and has smashed four centuries and 8 half centuries. His highest score stands at an excruciating total of 199.

He has the tendency to put together a string of good performances on the trot, and even though injuries have held him back from time to time, he has managed to make inspired comebacks after every single one of them.

