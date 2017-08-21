Kings XI Punjab want to shift their home from Mohali

​

Kings XI Punjab do not want to continue with Mohali as their home ground More

​

What's the story?

IPL team Kings XI Punjab have requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to allow them to shift from their base in Mohali. The team officials stated that lack of support from the state association and constant disagreements with the local authorities have compelled them to demand this move.

While explaining the matter to the Indian Express, a BCCI official stated, “They had bid for Mohali when the first-ever auction took place for IPL teams. So technically, if they want to change their base now, they will have to pay the BCCI. They have made this request earlier too but the board did not agree".

"The franchise has been facing many issues with the local police authorities. They have also cited lack of support from the Punjab Cricket Association. If they are allowed then chances are that their name will also change. It will be as per the new venue. The IPL GC will take a call on it", he added.

In case you didn't know...

This is not the first time Kings XI Punjab have come up with this one of a kind request. In December 2015, the franchise had requested BCCI to allow their shift from the home base in Mohali while stating the same reasons.

Back then, they insisted on playing in Pune or Dharamshala instead of Mohali. Since Pune and Dharamshala were then reserved as home grounds for two new IPL teams, their request was denied. Since the 2010 IPL season, they played few of their home matches in Dharamshala which was declared as their second home last year.

The details

The officials also drew the attention towards the meager income of the franchise and blamed the lack of fan base (in Mohali) for the same. They went onto assert that the franchise was offered more gate money when the matches were held in Indore and Pune.

They believe that Indore extends more support to the team when compared to other cities during the last two seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

This time, the Committee of Administrators (CoA) decided to look into the matter.

What's next?

The matter is expected to be discussed when the next meeting of IPL Governing Council is held. In case their request is approved, they might have to pay an extra amount as well as change their name.

Author's take

The support from the fans plays a crucial role in motivating a team. The only reason behind a team affirming to a certain ground as its home is the support they gather from the crowd.

In the case of Kings XI Punjab, Mohali has failed in extending that kind of boost to the players. Moreover, constant troubles with the local authorities are bound to affect the smooth running of this franchise.

Hence, it will be beneficial for the team if they are allowed to move from Mohali in order to seek their home base at Indore or Dharamshala.

​