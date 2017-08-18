Khawaja, Agar to make Test comebacks for Bangladesh series, hints Smith

Melbourne [Australia], August 18, (ANI): Usman Khawaja and Ashton Agar might be seen making their Test comebacks when Australia face Bangladesh in the two-Test series later this month.

The Steven Smith-led side will fly for Bangladesh to play the Test series scheduled from August 27, their first Test tour of the country since 2006.

"I think Usman's going to be a really big player for us this summer. He's done incredibly well in Australia over the last couple of years. He hasn't played any cricket [since January], so he's chomping at the bit to get out there and I dare say he'll get his opportunity," ESPNcricinfo quoted Smith as saying.

Agar has also not played in the Test format matches since his surprise debut in 2013 against England.

Showing confidence in the left-handed all-rounder, the Australian skipper said that the 23-year-old spinner has improved a lot in the last couple of years and bowled really well up here this week.

Australia dropped top-order batsman Khawaja from their Test team against India in Pune and recalled Marsh brothers into the Playing XI. In the same series, Agar sat out and fellow left-arm spinner Steve O'Keefe was used in his place.

The first Test between Bangladesh and Australia will be played from August 27 at Dhaka, followed by the second Test beginning September 4 at Chittagong.

Australia Test squad: Steve Smith (c), David Warner (vc), Ashton Agar, Hilton Cartwright, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, James Pattinson, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Wade (ANI)