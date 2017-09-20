Khalid Latif banned, fined in PSL spot-fixing case

Karachi [Pakistan], Sept 20 (ANI): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has imposed a five-year ban on tainted batsman Khalid Latif for his involvement into the spot-fixing scandal that marred the second edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) earlier this year.

Besides suspension, the 31-year-old has also been slapped with a fine of one million Pakistan Rupees (USD 9,489 approximately).

Announcing the decision, the PCB took to their official Twitter account and said that the board's anti-corruption tribunal has found Latif guilty of all the charges levelled on him.

"Anti Corruption Tribunal has found Khalid Latif guiltily of all charges, therefore has announced a ban of 5 years & a fine of PKR 1 Million," the PCB tweeted.

Latif was charged with six major breaches of the PCB's Anti-Corruption Code, including attempting to spot-fix, accepting an offer by a bookmaker which he did not report on time, and luring other players to take part in fixing.

Earlier on March 6, a three-member tribunal was formed by the PCB to investigate the spot-fixing case allegedly involving Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif .

The duo was earlier provisionally suspended by the PCB under its Anti-Corruption Code, as part of their ongoing investigation into an international syndicate which was believed to corrupt the second edition of the PSL.

Sharjeel was the first player to be banned for five years in this spot-fixing case last month.

However, his half of the ban was suspended by the anti-corruption tribunal of the PCB, based on circumstantial evidence.

Four other players--Mohammad Irfan, Nasir Jamshed , Shahzaib Hasan and Mohammad Nawaz-- are also under investigation by the PCB tribunal and have also been provisionally suspended.(ANI)