Kerala high court orders BCCI to lift life ban on Sreesanth

Tainted Team India pacer Sreesanth’s cricketing career could get a new lease of life after the Kerala High Court lifted the lifetime ban imposed on him for his alleged involvement in spot-fixing. The 34-year-old was charged in 2013, but was acquitted of the case in 2015.

Sreesanth was one of the cricketers charged for spot-fixing during the sixth season of IPL in 2013. Later that year, BCCI’s disciplinary committee imposed a life ban on him, one which effectively brought a stop to his playing career.

Sreesanth had filed a petition with the Kerala High Court in April, challenging the lifeban imposed on him by the disciplinary committee. The BCCI, however, had remained adamant on its stand, refusing to grant him an NoC (No Objection Certificate) to play league cricket in Scotland.

He took to Twitter to thank his fans for their support:

Sportskeeda tried to reach the pacer for his views on the same, but he was not available for comment.

The latest development in this four-year saga comes as a relief to Sreesanth, who has been fighting for relief ever since he was acquitted of all charges in 2015. The BCCI however, has maintained its stance on the life ban, which has prevented the fast bowler from playing any form of cricket.

