Kane Richardson named as Josh Hazlewood's replacement

What's the story?

South Australian quick bowler Kane Richardson was named as the replacement for the injured Josh Hazlewood for the ODI series against India.

Richardson was already India bound as he was a part of the T20I squad.

"I'm a bit of a realist and know it takes a few injuries to get the nod," said Richardson.

"But it's always nice to get an opportunity to play for Australia. I'm not going to turn that down but there's obviously three or four first-line bowlers that are injured at the moment."

Richardon has played 12 ODIs for the Kangaroos and will look to make his opportunity count. He spoke about the pressure of playing for Australia as well.

"There's always pressure when you play for Australia. If you don't perform you've got to go back to your state and do it," Richardson said.

"I'm still 26. I want to play Test cricket more than anything. If performances in one-day cricket helps that goal …. but in saying that, there's Chadd Sayers, Daniel Worrall, Jason Behrendorff... there's a lot of quicks around that want it as much as you do."

In case you didn't know...

Josh Hazlewood will join Mitchell Starc and James Pattinson on the sidelines as the latter two have been rested for the series against Bangladesh and India in order to keep them fit for the all-important Ashes later this year.

Hazlewood took part in the first Test against Bangladesh but was able to bowl only 15 overs before he left the field due to a sore left side. He did not bowl a single over after that and was subsequently ruled out of the second Test and ODI series against India as well.

The details:

Richardson has been knocking on the doors for Australian cricket for a long time now and has not got too many opportunities to make a mark for himself.

He was bought by the Pune Warriors India for US$700,000 in 2013 and ended up playing only three matches for them. He was a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad in 2016.

He made his debut for Australia in 2013 and has picked up 14 wickets in the 12 ODIs which he has played so far.

What's next?

The first ODI between India and Australia will take place on September 17 in Chennai.

Author's take:

While the absence of Hazlewood, Starc, and Pattinson is a huge blow to the Aussies, this is a huge chance for Richardson to make a mark for himself and send a message to the selectors.

With the Ashes coming up in November and no confirmation about Hazlewood's participation, a good performance in India could lead to an Ashes call up for the 26 year old Richardson.

