K Gowtham soaks in India 'A' experience, ready for first Duleep Trophy

​

K Gowtham was picked by the Belagavi Panthers for INR 7.2 lakh More

For a 28-year-old Krishnappa Gowtham, a series of firsts have come quite late in his career. He was picked for his first 'A' tour to South Africa in August, might play his first pink-ball game for India Red in the Duleep Trophy 2017 in September, and was picked by the Mumbai Indians this IPL season for INR 2 crore; although he didn't turn out for them.

However, in a tournament where a 39-year-old Balachandra Akhil leads Namma Shivammoga and in franchise-based T20 cricket in general, age is reduced to that irrelevant number that's only discussed when there's not much to talk about your performances.

And Gowtham, after his match-defining bowling partnership with Shahbaz Nadeem in the second unofficial Test against South Africa 'A,' has made it all about his performance. It helps that he's an all-rounder -- the rare breed India have always been on the lookout for.

In the KPL auctions, the Belagavi Panthers roped him in for INR 7.2 lakh -- the joint-highest bid this year tied with Amit Verma of Shivamogga -- after an intense bidding war with other franchisees. His returns of 27 wickets from eight first-class games last season including a five-wicket-haul against Hyderabad would have been on the mind of the team owners.

Playing alongside India and IPL cricketers like Stuart Binny and Sreenath Aravind would have helped Gowtham's cause in the inaugural KPL game against the Hubli Tigers. However, an inspired unbeaten half-century by KV Siddharth helped Hubli chase down a modest total of 127 in the KPL 2017 opener on September 1.

The all-rounder gave no excuses for the loss and said that more work had to be done by the batsmen.

"A lot of positives can be taken from this game. Youngsters like Shubhang Hegde came in. He bowled a couple of good balls and almost got a wicket for us. But it is okay. It was a learning process for all of us. We need to work a little more on our batting," Gowtham said after Belagavi's six-wicket loss.

"The surface was a little two-paced, and it wasn't very easy to cope. You can't give reasons when you're playing professional cricket. We need to work on your game and come back stronger and positive," he added.

Gowtham did his bit with the ball, though, after he failed to capitalize on a brisk start (13 off 11), by dismissing Mayank Aggarwal in the 8th over. But a 54-run partnership between Siddharth and Hubli captain R Vinay Kumar took the game out of Belagavi's grasp.

"I didn't do much. (On the wicket of Aggarwal)... You're expected to do that when you're a part of the team that relies on you. But maybe, I could have bowled a little better in the last two overs. I could have kept it a little tighter," Gowtham said.

The way he used the phrase 'team that relies on you' showed the confidence that he's gained from two India 'A' campaigns. He was also picked for the practice match against Australia in Mumbai before the Pune Test this February.

Gowtham was also picked by the Mumbai Indians for INR 2 crore in IPL 2017 auction More

Read More