K Gowtham's India 'A' suspension keeps the lid on Pandora's box

K Gowtham has been suspended from India 'A' squad for the home 'A' series vs New Zealand More

"I didn’t expect to be one of the highest paid cricketers in this year’s KPL. I’m sharing (this) with Amit Verma. Indeed, it’s a great honour to be one of the highest paid cricketers today in Karnataka for this year’s KPL. It means a lot to me personally. It gives me more confidence that I can deliver something good for the team. It’s a good sign for me."

K Gowtham's words before the beginning of the sixth edition of the Karnataka Premier League conveyed a sense of belief that the 28-year-old had in himself. They also spoke about the confidence he had gained after a successful tour to South Africa, wherein he had combined with teammate Shahbaz Nadeem to set up a come-from-behind victory for India 'A,' who were 1-0 down in the two-match unofficial Test series.

The amount in picture, INR 7.2 lakh, may be modest by the standards of T20 leagues around the world, but it was perhaps tempting enough for Gowtham to skip the final day of the first game of the Duleep Trophy 2017 between his team, India Red, and India Green.

A tournament that's already bereft of TV coverage, courtesy the last-minute rescheduling after being scrapped initially by the BCCI and is being marred by wet outfields, alleged irresponsibility of the men running the show in the UPCA, and cricketers deserting it owing to various reasons, could have done without this fiasco that brought unnecessary limelight it so didn't deserve.

It so happened that Gowtham, who scored 22 runs and picking up four wickets in the first innings, took ill and missed the final day's play of the match on September 10 in Lucknow.

He produced a medical certificate claiming that he was suffering typhoid and flew back to his hometown of Bangalore the following day (September 11). However, in Mysore on September 12, not only had Gowtham recovered from his illness, which until two days ago had forced him to sit out of a first-class game, but he had also attained match fitness to play for his franchise, the Belagavi Panthers, in a KPL league game against the Bellary Tuskers.

Not only was Gowtham match-fit, as it turned out, he hadn't lost his touch with the ball either despite the reported illness, as he picked up 4/23 to help Belagavi successfully defend 154.

I had the fortune of having a conversation with him after the inaugural KPL match in Bengaluru on September 1. The first Duleep Trophy match was scheduled for September 7 and Gowtham was optimistic about it.

"(Duleep Trophy) It is a whole different ballgame. We're playing four-day games with the pink ball under lights. It is my first Duleep Trophy and it will be a new experience for me. I am looking forward to it," Gowtham had told me after Belagavi's loss in the opening encounter.

On being asked whether his KPL commitments would affect his stay with India Red in any manner, Gowtham seemed considerate about his duties and the opportunity presented to him by the BCCI.

"Right now I'll be going there (Lucknow). I have back-to-back games. And then, probably I might be back by the 17th. Hopefully, I will join my KPL team thereafter," he had said.

India Red played back-to-back games, from September 7-10 against India Green with Gowtham in the eleven, and from September 13-16 against India Blue wherein Karn Sharma had replaced the Karnataka all-rounder in the squad. Gowtham was also spotted in the dugout during Belagavi's last league game against the Bijapur Bulls in Hubli on September 18.

