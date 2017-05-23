Justice Mudgal bats for 15-day gap between IPL, International tournament

New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): Justice Mukul Mudgal on Tuesday said that ideally the Indian players should be given 15 days of gap between the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the next international tournament.

"That is the ideal situation. It should be about 10 to 15 days gap between the IPL and the next international tournament; the players are not getting it. But please remember that all the players were not playing finals. So, those who were playing finals may need a little more rest. Ideally it should be 15 days, but now the international calendar has become so tight that perhaps it is not possible to do so," Justice Mudgal told ANI.

He further said that the commercial interest cannot be ignored as because that's where the Board of Cricket Control of India (BCCI) gets its money from, but even then national interest should be paramount.

"I hope they will prepare a better calendar next year," he said.

He further backed Indian skipper Virat Kohli and coach Anil Kumble's proposal for the raise in their payscale and said that the demand was correct and added that the BCCI have enough money and they should pay the players.

The Champions Trophy will be played in England and Wales from June 1-18 carrying a total prize money of USD 4.5 million with the winner of the eight-team tournament taking home a cheque of USD 2.2 million. (ANI)