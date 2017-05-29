Justice Mudgal backs govt.'s decision not to play bilateral series with Pak

New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): Justice Mukul Mudgal has backed the central government's decision not to play bilateral cricket series with arch-rivals Pakistan.

"The government policy has to take precedence. And even previously also, the government of India took a decision that we should not play Davis Cup final against South Africa and India forfeited that match. So, it's the decision of the government and I think it's a correct one," Justice Mudgal told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Union Sports Minister Vijay Goel asserted that there cannot be a bilateral cricket series between India and Pakistan until there is terrorism from the Pakistani side.

"BCCI should come out with a proposal on Pakistan only after consultations with the government. I have already made it clear that any bilateral series with Pakistan is almost impossible because there cannot be sports relations between the two countries until there is terrorism from the Pakistani side," Goel said while talking to reporters.

"Sports and terrorism cannot go hand in hand," he insisted.

Meanwhile, CK Khanna, BCCI's acting president, said his views about the bilateral series between India and Pakistan will come once it is approved by the central government.

"My personal view about the bilateral series between India and Pakistan to be played either at India or Pakistan will go ahead once is approved by the central government," Khanna told ANI.

BCCI acting secretary Amithabh Chaudhry, along with the members of the Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA), will today meet Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Shaharyar Khan in Dubai.

The PCB had earlier this month sent a legal notice to its Indian counterpart for failing to honour the MoU signed between the two cricket boards in 2014.

The PCB had also demanded compensation close to USD 60 million from the BCCI for not honouring the MoU signed when N. Srinivasan was at the helm of affairs in the Indian board.

According to the 2014 agreement, India were scheduled to play six series against Pakistan , four of them were going to be Pakistan's home series, subject to clearance from the Government of India.

The two Asian neighbours have not played a full bilateral series after the Mumbai terror attacks in November 2008. (ANI)