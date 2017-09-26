John Hastings suffers fresh injury

Melbourne [Australia], Sep 25 (ANI): Australian right-arm bowler John Hastings has suffered another injury, ruling him out from the initial stages of the JLT One-Day Cup.

Hastings, who had recently recovered from an ankle injury, injured his back while practicing in the nets in Melbourne.

The all-rounder is expected to miss the start matches of the domestic cricket tournament and will be replaced by in the Bushrangers squad by Xavier Crone.

Cricket.com.au. quoted Bushrangers's physiologist Nick Adcock, "John unfortunately injured his back while bowling during training in the MCG nets last Friday."

"We'll manage his treatment over the next couple of weeks and remain hopeful he'll be able to return to the JLT One-Day Cup squad and make a big impact in the matches in Sydney," Adcock added.

The 31-year-old Australian was named world's second-leading ODI wicket taker in 2016. (ANI)