John Hastings returns home after foot injury

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 10 (ANI): Australia fast bowler John Hastings has returned home after suffering a foot injury while playing in English county cricket.

The 31-year-old sustained soreness in his foot during his county side Worcestershire's four-day match against Sussex this week.

Confirming the news, Worcestershire said that Hastings had undergone scans which revealed inflammation through his foot and that he would now return to Australia for further assessment and rehabilitation.

"We sent him for an MRI scan which shows some inflammation through the foot and some stress through a certain bone in his foot.Cricket Australia want him to return back to Australia to do some rehab and potentially get him fit as quick as they can," cricket.com.au quoted Worcestershire Head of Medicine and Science Ben Davies as saying.

Hastings, who had played in six of Worcestershire's 10 first-class matches this summer, has been in the UK since the start of the county season in April, besides also being a part of the national squad for the Champions Trophy in June.

With Australia all set to play ODIs and a T20 series against India in September and October, Worcestershire Director of Cricket Steve Rhodes informed that Cricket Australia is hoping to get John back in international arena.

"Cricket Australia have got international cricket coming up (and) they want John back in their care and will be hoping to get him fit and available for selection. John is a big larger than life character, both in physique but also in stature and respect from the other guys. He gives off confidence to other players and is a very experienced cricketer so all those attributes fulfill his senior role in the dressing room," Rhodes said.

Hastings had earlier suffered a serious knee injury last year while playing a Sheffield Shield match for his side Victoria against Tasmania.(ANI)