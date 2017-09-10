Jimmy Anderson displaces Ravindra Jadeja as the number 1 Test bowler

​

Indian spinner Ravindra Jadeja has been displaced from the number 1 ranking in the latest ICC rankings for Test bowlers by England pacer James Anderson after his heroics in the Lord's Test against West Indies that saw him take nine wickets in the match, including his career best figures of 7/42 in the second innings of the Test.

Anderson, who was in the second position before the start of the Test, is now leading Jadeja by 12 points in the rankings chart and has attained his career best rating point of 896. The 35-year-old also became the oldest bowler to be number-one ranked since Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralidaran in July 2009 and the oldest pace bowler to be at the top since Australia’s Glenn McGrath in January 2006.

Other major gainers after this series are England all-rounders Ben Stokes, who climbed four spots in the batsmen's rankings to reach his career-best 20th and two spots to the 21st position in the bowlers' rankings, and Moeen Ali, who is climbed to rank 4 and 21 in the all-rounders and bowlers rankings respectively.

Indian opener KL Rahul has moved to the ninth position in the batsmen's rankings while middle-order bat Ajinkya Rahane makes it to the top-10 again by moving to the tenth position. With this, India has four batsmen in the top-10 as the other two, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli, stay at fourth and sixth respectively.

In the bowlers' rankings, Jadeja is in the second position followed by his Indian teammate R Ashwin at no. 3.

There are no changes in the ICC Test team rankings.

