Jean-Paul Duminy retires from Test cricket

South African batsman Jean-Paul Duminy has announced his retirement from Tests and first-class cricket with immediate effect. The 33-year-old, who has been often criticized for not living up to his potential in the longest format, had debuted for South Africa’s Test team in 2008.

“I certainly know that my playing career is far from over, and my hope is that with the backing of Cricket South Africa, the WSB Cape Cobras, teammates, family, friends and supporters, I will be given the opportunity to continue to give my very best to the sport that I love dearly,” Duminy told Independent Online.

“But after a long and careful deliberation, I have decided to retire from first-class and Test-match cricket with immediate effect. I have thoroughly enjoyed the privilege and opportunity to represent my country in 46 Tests and the Cape Cobras in 108 first-class matches over the last 16 years,” he added.

In 46 Tests, he scored 2103 runs at an average of 32.85, in a career that spanned close to nine years. On his debut against Australia, Duminy scored a half-century, and followed it up with a century in the second Test at the MCG.

Under-fire for not scoring runs in the past, Duminy silenced his detractors, albeit only for a short while, when he scored a 155 against Sri Lanka in January this year, but hasn’t been able to go past even 40 in eight Test innings since.

He will continue to play limited-overs cricket.

