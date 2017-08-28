Jasprit Bumrah speaks about the team morale after clinching ODI series

​

What's the story?

Jasprit Bumrah was the man of the moment as India defeated Sri Lanka in the third ODI to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five match ODI series.

Following the trend of two Indian cricketers speaking to each other after the match, Rohit Sharma took some time out to interview Jasprit Bumrah after their heroics in the third ODI.

Rohit asked Bumrah about the team morale in the Indian dressing room and compared it to the morale in the Mumbai Indians' dressing room.

"The team morale is very good because over here everybody enjoys each other's success. Everybody is happy with each other and there are no ego issues. Everybody wants to contribute and they all want to help each other in every aspect, be it fitness, or the cricket skills which are there," said Bumrah.

"So, I'm very happy that you can learn a lot from the senior players which are there who have played so much of cricket. So, it's a good place to be where you can learn so much and it's a dream to play for India and you are doing that, so that's the best feeling," he continued.

In case you didn't know...

Jasprit Bumrah picked up his first five wicket haul of his international career as he ripped through the Sri Lankan batting line-up to help India restrict the home side to 217-9 in their allotted 50 overs.

Bumrah picked up the wickets of Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Lahiru Thirimanne, Milinda Siriwardana, and Akila Dananjaya. He ended with figures of 2-27 in 10 overs with two maidens to his name.

During the chase, India found themselves in a spot of bother having lost four wickets for 61 runs. However, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni put on a 157 run partnership for the fifth wicket to lead India to a comfortable victory.

The details:

Bumrah also went on to speak about the difference in the pitch in the previous ODI when compared to the 3rd ODI. He said that the pitch in the 2nd ODI was a bit slow and the ball was gripping a lot but in the 3rd ODI there was a lot of seam from the beginning of the innings and that helped the bowlers.

Rohit, too spoke about his match winning innings saying that it was vital to build a big partnership along with Dhoni after losing four quick wickets.

What's next?

Having sealed the series, India will look to inflict another whitewash when they take on Sri Lanka in the fourth and fifth ODI on September 3 and 6.

Author's take:

Bumrah has been a revelation for the Indian cricket side. His toe crushing yorkers and variations have bamboozled the opposition batsmen time and again.

He has matured with age and has brought about many changes in his bowling which have made him a lot more effective. With his performances, he has surely cemented his place in the side for the long run.

