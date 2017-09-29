Jason Mohammed to lead Windies in fifth ODI against England

Southampton [U.K], Sept 29 (ANI): West Indies' Jason Mohammed has been named as stand-in captain for the fifth and final ODI of the five-match series against England to be played at the Ageas Bowl on Friday.

Mohammed will come in for Jason Holder, who returned home to Barbados to attend the funeral of his uncle, Derrick Garrett, a local sports administrator.

Meanwhile, Carlos Brathwaite has been added to the squad for the match.

The 29-year-old, who has played a total of 23 ODIs so far, is the West Indies Twenty20 captain and led the team to the T20 win earlier in the tour.

It should be noted that England have already clinched the five-match series 3-0, following their narrow six-run win over the Caribbean side at The Oval.

And Holder's absence will be a significant blow to the Windies, who are looking to clinch a consolation ODI victory to end a long tour on high.(ANI)