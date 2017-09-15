Jason Holder picks Sachin Tendulkar and Shane Warne in his all-time XI

​

What's the story?

West Indies captain Jason Holder has selected his all-time XI containing plenty of star-studded names. In collaboration with Lord's Cricket Ground, the 25-year old revealed the choices for his dream team. The all-rounder picked Sachin Tendulkar, Shane Warne and Brian Lara among others in his all-time XI.

Holder enthused, "His (Tendulkar's) record - what he has done for the game and in the game is phenomenal."

On his decision to choose Kumar Sangakkara as an opening batsman, he insisted, "The reason being - I think his record is exceptional. For me, he has to get into my all-time XI. You want to place him in; so you have to squeeze him at the top (of the order)."

The Background

In what is a thoroughly wonderful initiative by Lord's Cricket Ground, numerous cricketers (both past and present) have picked their all-time XIs. The dream teams of various players are regularly posted on the stadium's official Youtube channel. The criteria for selection is 'players they have played with, against or have been influenced by'.

The heart of the matter

Warne and Tendulkar are among the common picks in these all-time XIs More

Sangakkara opens the batting with the powerful Matthew Hayden. The combination of elegance and brute force should present a tough time for the new-ball bowlers. The middle-order comprises of the usual suspects in Ricky Ponting, Lara and Tendulkar. The presence of Jacques Kallis lends balance to the eleven even as Adam Gilchrist dons the gloves.

With proven icons such as Dale Steyn, Glenn McGrath and Curtly Ambrose in the team, there could be a fascinating tussle for the new-ball. Warne slots in as the sole specialist spinner in the side.

Jason Holder's All-Time XI - Matthew Hayden (Australia), Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka), Ricky Ponting (Australia), Brian Lara (West Indies), Sachin Tendulkar (India), Jacques Kallis (South Africa), Adam Gilchrist (Australia), Shane Warne (Australia), Dale Steyn (South Africa), Curtly Ambrose (West Indies) and Glenn McGrath (Australia)

What's next?

Reiterating their accomplishments and stature in the cricket community, the likes of Ponting, Tendulkar, Kallis, Gilchrist, Warne and McGrath are among the common picks in these all-time XIs. It should be interesting to see who is the next in line after Holder.

Author's Take

Since these dream teams are highly subjective and based on personal opinions, they may not conform to the prevailing trends. However, Holder has done a splendid job in selecting a well balanced all-time XI. While the batting lineup appears to be quite formidable across all types of conditions, the bowling attack also looks menacing.

Perhaps, the only flaw in the eleven is the absence of a second spinner.

