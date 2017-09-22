James Faulkner and Australia's continued obsession with him

​

James Faulkner is at a crossroads, with his international career in freefall

“I want to try and play as many games for my country as I can and perform as well as I can in tight situations.”

These were the words of Australian all-rounder James Faulkner in an interview with ESPNCricinfo during IPL 2016. A handy seam bowler and gritty lower-order batsman, Faulkner had made his mark as a steely finisher and fabulous death bowler in limited-overs cricket. He had a wide array of slower balls and cutters courtesy his aspirations to become a leg-spinner during his childhood. The variations included the back-of-the-hand slower delivery, a skill very difficult to master, which made him a constant threat in the death overs.

But more than his bowling, it was his fiery batting and six-hitting ability at the death that earned him a reputation in cricketing circles. His mere name evokes memories of the Mohali ODI where he crunched 30 runs, including four majestic sixes, off Ishant Sharma to steal a victory from the jaws of defeat.

Australia needed 44 to win from three overs in that unforgettable ODI when Faulkner decided to go hammer and tongs. Ishant was the target and the all-rounder nailed some exquisite slogs to take 30 runs off the over and effectively seal Australia's win. He finished with 64 off 29 balls to take the Aussies home in a heist remembered till this day for the sheer grittiness he displayed at the fag end of the innings.

His maiden ODI hundred, second quickest by an Australian, also came in India, at Bengaluru, in November 2013.

Those kinds of knocks were instrumental in Faulkner’s rise in the Australian setup. He was more of a cameo batsman than a bowler and Australia could afford one such player at no.7 or no.8 given that they had Shane Watson and Glenn Maxwell as well, to share bowling duties.

But Faulkner's downfall came as quickly as his rise. His back-of-the-hand slower balls became too mainstream and his steely tenacity at the death simply vanished. Injuries were another concern, with the Tasmanian unfit most of the time. Ever since then, he has been a liability in the Australian setup and his continued selection despite mediocre performances defies logic.

He was reinstated for the Indian ODI series after Australia had dropped him rather unceremoniously for Marcus Stoinis and Moises Henriques ahead of the Champions Trophy.

“They said the pace had dropped down a little bit maybe. I bowl a lot of variations, so it’s a tough one. I have been battling, probably the last 18 months, just physically with my knee and the state that it has been in. It is as good as it’s been at the moment, so I’m pretty happy,” Faulkner had said following of exclusion from the Champions Trophy squad ahead of the first ODI against India in Chennai as reported by The Australian.

Once a ferocious hitter down the order, Faulkner has lost his mojo with the willow

