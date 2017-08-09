Jadeja thanks Kohli,?Dhoni after becoming No. 1 Test all-rounder

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Ravindra Jadeja, who recently achieved the number one spot in the ICC Test Rankings for all-rounders for the first time in his career, has expressed his gratitude towards former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and incumbent Virat Kohli for shaping his career.

Jadeja's knock of 70 not out and seven wickets in the Colombo Test help India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 53 runs and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

The performance saw him edge out Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan from the numero one spot.

The 28-year-old, who is also the top-ranked Test bowler, has also gained nine places to reach 51st rank among batsmen.

As soon as Jadeja achieved the feat, the cricket fraternity started pouring congratulatory messages to the Saurashtra player.

Kohli also congratulated Jadeja on Twitter and said," Big Congratulations to our sword master Mr Jadeja for becoming the Number 1 test all rounder with @ashwinravi99. Well done Jaddu! @imjadeja."

And now Jadeja posted a special message, where he thanked the two vital cogs of Indian cricket team for helping him achieve this feat.

"My humble journey 2 be #1 Test AllRounder & bowler was possible due 2 @msdhoni @imVkohli, my fans & family #bcci #icc #teamindia #rajputboy," Jadeja wrote.

Jadeja, however, will miss the third and the final Test match against Sri Lanka after being handed a one-match suspension for accumulating six demerit points over a 24 month period.

He was found guilty of breaching ICC Code of Conduct which relates to "throwing a ball" in a "dangerous manner" during the Colombo Test. (ANI)