Jack Leaning's stunning catch and Tim Bresnan's career best figures help Yorkshire beat Lancashire by 19 runs

What's the story

In a recently concluded NatWest T20 blast game between Lancashire Lightning and Yorkshire Vikings, the latter got the better of the former by 19 runs thanks to an unbelievable catch by Jack Leaning. England team discard Tim Bresnan also produced his best career figures to ensure his side got over the line.

The context

Both the teams, Yorkshire and Lancashire, are part of the North Group in the Natwest Blast T20, 2017. Currently, Yorkshire are placed at 3rd in the standings with 13 points from as many matches whereas Lancashire are languishing at the 7th spot with 11 points and a disappointing NRR of -0.386. This clash against Yorkshire was a must win game for Lancashire if they harboured any hope of making it to the next stage of the tournament.

Tim Bresnan, after struggling with injuries and lack of form, has been out of national reckoning and although he impressed for the Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League, he is looking at a return to the national side through some good performances in this year’s NatWest Blast T20.

The heart of the matter

Chasing a target of 183 runs which was achievable, Lancashire were not able to get away to the start they desired as Tim Bresnan removed their openers Karl Brown and Liam Livingstone and then he came back and unleashed some deadly, match-winning yorkers in a slippery surface where the rain was pouring down.

But before the final over magic from Bresnan came, Jack Leaning came in from the cover boundary only to backtrack and the take a stunning catch.

A one-handed stunner which Nasser Hussain described as "amazing" on-air, and rightly so as he made what could have been a slightly easier catch into a tough one but the end result was worth savouring for Yorkshire supporters and the viewers but not so much for Lancashire and Arron Lilley who was at the receiving end of a stunning catch by Leaning.

Lancashire needed a daunting 23 runs of the last over and Bresnan easily defended the runs to end up with figures of 4-0-19-6.

Video

Here is Jack Leaning's stunning catch:

Author’s take

There are lots of T20 tournaments across the globe where we get to witness the best T20 talent locally and a convergence of domestic and international players to entertain the audience.

It was indeed very surprising and a thrilling moment to see someone who we haven’t t heard of that much (Jack Leaning) pull off such a fabulous catch.

Also, such tournaments is a platform where a few national discards look to impress the selectors with their performances for their respective sides. Tim Bresnan is one of many such players. He was ousted due to injury woes at first and then lack of form.

So, his magnificent bowling display against Lancashire where he showed lot of control and quality will boost his chances of making a comeback into the England team.

