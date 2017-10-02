Iyer, Pant to lead India A in New Zealand A one-dayers

Mumbai [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Shreyas Iyer will lead India A in the first three one-dayers, while Rishabh Pant will be the captain for the concluding two games in the upcoming five-match series against New Zealand A, beginning October 6 in Visakhapatnam.

Meanwhile, Iyer has also been named the skipper of the Board President's XI side, which will play two warm-up games against New Zealand in Mumbai on October 17 and 19.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named the teams for India 'A' and Board President's XI. The India 'A' side will play five One-Day games at Vizag against New Zealand 'A' after the completion of the ongoing four-day game," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said.

After two warm-up matches, New Zealand will take on India in three ODIs, before the two sides square off in a three-match T20I series.

India A are currently playing the second and final four-day game against New Zealand A in Vijaywada. India A clinched the opening match by an innings and 31 runs.

India 'A' team for first three one-day games:

Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Deepak Hooda, Shubman Gill, Shreevats Goswami (wk), Shahbaz Nadeem, Karn Sharma, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Siddarth Kaul,Mohammed Siraj, Basil Thampi.

India 'A' team for last two one-day games:

AR Easwaran, Prashant Chopra,Ankit Bawne, Shubman Gill, Baba Aparajith, Rishabh Pant (Captain and wk), Shahbaz Nadeem, Karn Sharma, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammed Siraj, Basil Thampi.

Board President XI team:

Prithvi Shaw, Shivam Chaudhary, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Karun Nair, Gurkeerat Mann, Milind Kumar, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shahbaz Nadeem, Deepak Chahar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Avesh Khan.(ANI)