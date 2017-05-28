How the IPL has proved that David Warner enjoys captaincy

“If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, you are a Leader”- John Quincy Adams

Many people have the illusion that leadership is all about marshalling a troop or a team in an ordered manner to get the desired outcome. However, the wise ones know that it is much more than that and it involves bringing out the best from each of the team members to help them grow on both personal and professional levels.

In other words, a leader’s actions should directly influence the thought process of the team members, push them to get out of their comfort zone, make them confident enough to dream big and turn those dreams into reality.

Captaincy in Cricket is not an easy job

Captaincy in cricket is nothing different from leadership and it isn’t an easy task at all. The team members always look up to their captain as their inspiration when nothing goes right for them. A captain’s job is to push his team in the right direction and keep them on the right track.

Even when there is no support from other players on a given day, the captain must kick on with his sights firmly set on driving his team home safely single-handedly. Such is the job of a captain that there is no room for excuses.

The game of cricket has witnessed many of such great captains like Allan Border, Imran Khan, Kapil Dev, Steve Waugh, Ricky Ponting, MS Dhoni and others who inspired team-mates with their performances and heroics on and off the field.

However, there have also been some of those captains who didn’t get their share of fame just because they didn’t lead their sides for longer periods of time or they didn’t get enough chance to lead on big stages. One such player in recent times has been David Warner.

He has shown exceptional leadership skills, leading the IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad since 2014.

When the Sunrisers announced David Warner as their skipper in 2014, the decision raised a few eyebrows as naturally aggressive and flamboyant players have seldom gone on to become good captains. However, there have been exceptions like MS Dhoni, who was aggressive, careless and flamboyant during his initial years but went on to become a successful captain afterwards.

Every fan and pundit had the opinion that the Aussie swashbuckling batsman knew only one way to play and the responsibility of captaincy was too much to handle for him.

Warner proves his critics wrong

However, Warner started proving them wrong as he led the Sunrisers in a superb manner right from the first year. Though they finished at sixth on the points table consecutively for two years in 2014 and 2015, Warner was inspirational with his individual batting performances.

The Sunrisers lost out on a playoff spot narrowly on both occasions as Warner didn’t get enough support from other players. He had scored over 500 runs in both the editions but still could not take his side to the play-offs.

The real turning point for them came in 2016 when they not only qualified for the playoffs but also went on to win the title. The left-hander had amassed over 800 runs in that single edition and ended up as the second-highest run scorer in the tournament behind Virat Kohli.

The fabulous result that year was an outcome of Warner’s energy, positivity and vision which was being infused into the team members from the previous couple of years.

Read More