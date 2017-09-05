IPL Media Rights is all well and good, but what next for the BCCI?

​

For all the flak the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been receiving over the past 15 months owing to several administrative issues which have led to several diktats issued by the Supreme Court, one cannot help but admire the board for managing to bag the most lucrative media rights ever in the history of sports.

At a time when television audiences are waning, the BCCI not only breached the glass ceiling but smashed all the records into pieces when it managed to sell the much maligned, but much appreciated product in the Indian Premier League for a whopping sum of Rs 16,347.5 crores across five years. Now that Star India have managed to net this multi-million dollar project, television audiences will slowly awaken to the ever changing dynamics of broadcasting.

Star are now ruling the roost as far as Indian cricket is concerned; they now hold the monopoly over all International Cricket Council (ICC) events, from World Cups to the ICC World Twenty20, till 2023, and also own the rights for matches played in India till March 2018. To add the icing on the cake they now boast of the IPL till 2022.

As the cricketing world watched on with furrowed eyebrows and dropped jaws at the huge heaps of money which the BCCI managed to rake in, one cannot help but sit back and ask a few questions of the board. The primary amongst those will be the question revolving around how the BCCI now streamlines this amount to help cricket in the country.

Before we look towards the future, let us wait and decipher what has transpired in the past. In many ways, the past gives one a peek into the future. For the BCCI however, the past has been the benchmark, the future has remained an illusion.

The Indian players, the main engines which have led to such a revolution in the game have been receiving a percentage BCCI's revenues, which includes the sale of media and other rights to International cricket. However, there is one extended grey patch which now needs to be looked at. When this agreement saw the light of day, the IPL was not around and ever since 2008, the league has been kept out of the loop quite conveniently.

Hence, in many ways, the players are not receiving even a single penny from the media rights of the IPL, and this is where the BCCI must rectify its course. But will the BCCI blink and bring the players back into the fold is a question which has no certain answer, and if one has kept tabs on the Indian board, this status quo points towards a vehement no!

And then there is the issue of cricketing infrastructure in the country. Recently, when we visited the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore, the facilities in and around the media box were very impressive. Brett Lee, who was in the house for his stint with the host broadcasters, was quite chuffed with the arrangements too.

The playing area bore a pristine look, the other amenities which included the super soppers, the covers, and the rest were firmly in place and things looked quite hunky-dory... until we stepped into the general stands. The smiles and contentment gave way to disillusionment. It was so fleeting, that it seemed it never existed. The chairs wore a dilapidated look, the concrete was crying out to be cleaned and the toilets were replete with a plethora of issues. This, at a proper Test centre in the country, and one could not help but think of the condition of the other stadiums all around the country with similar if not worse issues.

