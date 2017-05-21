What if: IPL had started in 2000

The IPL, in 10 years of its existence, has truly peaked the imagination of not only the cricket fans in India but also the world. A decade of enthralling action has not only been limited to the pitch but off it as well as stars from other fields have taken a keen liking to the happenings of the glittering league. Meanwhile, the auctions have seen fans clinging to hope that their favourite teams can truly add to their line-up.
And that same intrigue seems to have carried into our rooms at Sportskeeda. Let alone the IPL – the concept of 20-over games back in 2000 was a far-fetched one. But what started out as a means by the ECB to get the youngsters involved in the game, the concept of T20 cricket has given the game a new dimension altogether, helping it grow quicker in other parts of the world.
The eternal question of "what if?" always remains in our minds today as we explore what would have happened if T20 cricket and IPL had started about a decade and a half earlier.
#1 Lance Klusener would have been the highest paid cricketer
If you are having a tough time how good Lance Klusener was, take Ben Stokes and think of a more devastating as well as polished version of him. Back in the days, Klusener embodied the word “destruction” when it came to the dictionary of cricket.
Nicknamed “Zulu”, the South African was at his peak during this period and had just been awarded the Man of the Series award in the 1999 World Cup. In the World Cup, the South African was the fourth-highest wicket taker – claiming 17 wickets at a strike rate of 26.7 in addition to scoring 281 runs at an astounding average of 140+ and striking at 122.17.
Thus, it would hardly have been a surprise if the owners would have gone gaga over him at the auction.
#2 Pakistan players still wouldn’t have been a part of the IPL
Players from Pakistan were only involved in the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League. Ever since then, the deterioration of bilateral ties between India and its neighbour has seen Pakistan players being dropped from the annual cricketing extravaganza.
And the scene wouldn’t have been any different in 2000. In fact, the situation was, even more, grave at the turn of the century as with the two nations fresh off the battlefields in Kargil. In fact, it was not until 2003 that an Indian team toured Pakistan – after a gap of 15 years.
#3 Sachin Tendulkar would have held most of the batting records
Arguably the best batsman the world has seen in the last three decades and to many, the best ever – Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar had toyed with bowling attacks throughout his career. And what is truly amazing is the fact that he has stayed true to being a student of the game and has evolved his batting as years have passed.
Whilst most of the stalwarts like Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman struggled to get a grip on the demands of T20 cricket, Tendulkar was the only one from that generation of batsmen to get better as time wore on. In his six years in the IPL (at the twilight of his career), the man from Mumbai amassed 2334 runs at an average of 34.83 whilst striking at near 120. This includes an orange cap in the 2010 season.
With nearly eight more years added to his cap and at the prime of his career, one wouldn’t put it beyond the talisman to reach certain milestones that would have looked impossible to replicate.
#4 We would have seen a lot more Zimbabwe players
One of the saddest stories in the last two decades of international cricket is the demise of the Zimbabwean national team due to internal strife in the country and its cricketing board. The country arguably reached its peak in terms of cricketing prowess at the turn of the century and the 1999 World Cup was their best showing as they reached the Super Six stage courtesy of handsome performances from a team that was as formidable as they have produced.
The likes of Andy Flower, Grant Flower, Alistair Campbell, Henry Olonga and Neil Johnson would have surely fetched handsome amounts while Doug Marillier would have surely garnered the spotlight that he thoroughly deserves for introducing the ramp/scoop shot to cricket.
#5 RCB still wouldn’t have won the IPL
Water is wet, sugar is sweet and RCB are trophyless. There are facts of life that are truer than truth itself and we must accept them. And RCB’s ability to win the IPL or rather the lack of it despite boasting of some of the biggest stars must constitute a kind of rule or would you rather call it a curse?
Going by RCB’s nature, the team from the Garden City would have roped in the likes of Rahul Dravid, Nathan Astle, Herschelle Gibbs and Ricky Ponting – making them as top heavy as water. Anil Kumble and Javagal Srinath might have had to bear the brunt of the attack alongside some not-so-prodigious talents resulting in the team again failing to live up to the expectations of their fans.
Cricket would have truly had its equivalent of the Chicago Cubs.
#6 Wills IPL?
If you are a kid of the 90s, you would remember the sign of “Wills”, the famous cigarette brand being the main sponsor for India for many a year. In fact, Wills was the principal sponsor of the 1996 World Cup and it was only in 2004 that the Indian government finally passed a bill to ban all forms Tobacco advertisements.
Thus, it would not have been at all unsurprising to see Wills as the primary sponsor of the IPL at some point in time. Accompanied by some ads on people happily smoking? You never know.
#7 No Ambani, no Preity Zinta and the franchise names
It would have been pretty interesting to see who the owners of the IPL teams would have been at that point of time. While we wouldn’t put it beyond Shah Rukh Khan to be there, the presence of the Ambanis in Indian sports would have remained doubtful. Preity Zinta at that point in time was an unknown and one can’t fathom to see her in the stands cheering on her side.
And if we are to speculate who those guys would be – it would make some amusing reading. With No. 1 and Khiladi series being all the rage at that time, actors like Govinda and Akshay Kumar could have easily ventured into the league.
A team owned by Govinda could have easily be named Delhi No. 1 or would care for Chennai Khiladis. With Raja Hindustani doing so well at the box office, one could actually have seen the name of the Mumbai franchise be Mumbai Hindustanis.
And if the man with 2.5 kilo hand would have got himself involved, we might even be thinking along the lines of Sunny’s Hyderabad.