What if: IPL had started in 2000

The IPL, in 10 years of its existence, has truly peaked the imagination of not only the cricket fans in India but also the world. A decade of enthralling action has not only been limited to the pitch but off it as well as stars from other fields have taken a keen liking to the happenings of the glittering league. Meanwhile, the auctions have seen fans clinging to hope that their favourite teams can truly add to their line-up.

And that same intrigue seems to have carried into our rooms at Sportskeeda. Let alone the IPL – the concept of 20-over games back in 2000 was a far-fetched one. But what started out as a means by the ECB to get the youngsters involved in the game, the concept of T20 cricket has given the game a new dimension altogether, helping it grow quicker in other parts of the world.

The eternal question of "what if?" always remains in our minds today as we explore what would have happened if T20 cricket and IPL had started about a decade and a half earlier.

#1 Lance Klusener would have been the highest paid cricketer

If you are having a tough time how good Lance Klusener was, take Ben Stokes and think of a more devastating as well as polished version of him. Back in the days, Klusener embodied the word “destruction” when it came to the dictionary of cricket.

Nicknamed “Zulu”, the South African was at his peak during this period and had just been awarded the Man of the Series award in the 1999 World Cup. In the World Cup, the South African was the fourth-highest wicket taker – claiming 17 wickets at a strike rate of 26.7 in addition to scoring 281 runs at an astounding average of 140+ and striking at 122.17.

Thus, it would hardly have been a surprise if the owners would have gone gaga over him at the auction.

#2 Pakistan players still wouldn’t have been a part of the IPL

Players from Pakistan were only involved in the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League. Ever since then, the deterioration of bilateral ties between India and its neighbour has seen Pakistan players being dropped from the annual cricketing extravaganza.

And the scene wouldn’t have been any different in 2000. In fact, the situation was, even more, grave at the turn of the century as with the two nations fresh off the battlefields in Kargil. In fact, it was not until 2003 that an Indian team toured Pakistan – after a gap of 15 years.

#3 Sachin Tendulkar would have held most of the batting records

Arguably the best batsman the world has seen in the last three decades and to many, the best ever – Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar had toyed with bowling attacks throughout his career. And what is truly amazing is the fact that he has stayed true to being a student of the game and has evolved his batting as years have passed.

Whilst most of the stalwarts like Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman struggled to get a grip on the demands of T20 cricket, Tendulkar was the only one from that generation of batsmen to get better as time wore on. In his six years in the IPL (at the twilight of his career), the man from Mumbai amassed 2334 runs at an average of 34.83 whilst striking at near 120. This includes an orange cap in the 2010 season.

With nearly eight more years added to his cap and at the prime of his career, one wouldn’t put it beyond the talisman to reach certain milestones that would have looked impossible to replicate.

