IPL 2017: WWE COO Triple H congratulates Mumbai Indians and sends them a gift

What’s the story?

Former WWE Champion and the COO of WWE, Triple H has congratulated the 2017 IPL winners Mumbai Indians for winning the competition for the record third time and has sent a gift for the Rohit Sharma-led team after their historic achievement.

Triple H, who is a 14-time WWE Champion himself, tweeted, “Congratulations, @mipaltan. @WWE has something headed your way! @ WWEIndia“.

In case you didn’t know...

The tenth edition of the IPL came to an end with Mumbai Indians beating their Maharashtra derby rivals Rising Pune Supergiant by 1 run in the finals at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium in Hyderabad. With this win, Mumbai Indians created history by becoming the first team to win three IPL trophies while their captain Rohit Sharma became the first player to win four IPL titles and the first captain to win three IPLs.

Batting first, Mumbai managed to score just 129/8 in their 20 overs on a wicket that was on the slower side and showed signs of slowing down further as the game progressed. Krunal Pandya scored an unbeaten 48 off just 37 balls to steer his team to a respectable position.

Pune began their chase on a positive note but the Mumbai bowlers bowled brilliantly and took the game all the way to the wire. With 11 needed off the last over, Mitchell Johnson kept his cool and dismissed Manoj Tiwary and RPS captain Steve Smith off successive balls to earn his team a one-run win.

Details

In the tweet, the King of Kings mentioned that something is headed Mumbai’s way and in all likelihood, it will be a WWE championship title with MI’s logo on its side plates. The side plates are traditionally adjusted to include the name of the current titleholder in WWE.

Parallels from history

This is not the first time Triple H is doing such a thing. He wished Cleveland Cavaliers when they won the NBA title in 2016 and sent them a WWE belt with their logo on the side plates.

An unprecedented comeback and a long overdue @NBA Championship... THAT is something to celebrate. Congrats @cavs! pic.twitter.com/dPmnnR6mP3 — Triple H (@TripleH) June 20, 2016

Last week, after Chelsea won the 2016-17 Premier League title, the Hunter sent them a congratulatory message along with a WWE championship belt with the football club’s logo on the side plates.

Author’s Take

Though this might be a part of WWE’s plan to extend their market in India, it is very good on Triple H’s part to show such sportsmanship and congratulate the winner by sending a WWE championship belt.