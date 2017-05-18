IPL 2017: Virat Kohli thanks RCB fans for their support, promises to back with a bang next year

Really humbled by all the love and support that we got this season. We will come back stronger next season. pic.twitter.com/Mi2QlNSNVH — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 17, 2017

Virat Kohli, the Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper has released a video in which he has made it clear that the losses this year would not affect his morale one bit and that he would be back next season with a bang.

"Really humbled by all the love and support that we got this season. We will come back stronger next season...," Kohli tweeted in a video message on Twitter.

He also thanked the RCB fans for backing the team right through the season despite the shoddy performances dished out by the team.

The much-fancied RCB could only win 3 matches in their allotted 14 matches and finished last in the points table and despite eeking out a win in the final match against the Delhi Daredevils, Kohli’s men were never quite their self in the entire tournament. They also suffered the ignominy of being bowled out for a paltry 49 against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

RCB’s season was hit with a number of injuries and even the captain missed the initial matches owing to a shoulder injury. However, he offered some hope as he managed to score 308 runs in 10 matches at an average of 30.88. Towards the end of the tournament, he seemed to find his touch which is great news for the Indian team as he would lead them in their Champions Trophy campaign.

The lack of form of the other gun players in the squad in AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle did not help the cause of RCB as both these gun players never quite arrived this year.

While AB scored a meagre 216 runs in 9 matches, the big Jamaican Chris Gayle could only muster 200 runs in 9 matches.