IPL 2017: Top 5 batting performances in a failed run-chase

IPL 2017 might have come to an end but not without providing spectacular entertainment to the fans of the game. There have been a plethora of stunning individual performances with both the bat and the ball, that thrilled the spectators immensely.
There is a greater degree of romanticism and heroism associated with sensational performances that come in defeats rather than in victories. In this article, we take a look at five most heroic batting performances that came in a losing cause during a chase in this IPL.
#1 Manan Vohra 95(50) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Manan Vohra has been one of the best domestic batsmen for Kings XI Punjab over quite a few seasons. When in full flow, the right-hander oozes elegance and can score runs at a very quick pace without breaking a sweat. Against Sunrisers Hyderabad and in their own backyard, he gave a vivid demonstration of his awesome batting ability.
Facing a target of 160, Punjab lost wickets at regular intervals and the chase seemed to be dead at the half-way stage. However, Vohra injected life into it with his aggressive batting and kept plundering boundaries while the rest of his teammates formed a procession to the pavilion.
When Vohra was dismissed for a magnificent 95 off 50 deliveries by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the ‘Man of the Match’ for his splendid five-wicket haul, the last wall of Punjab’s resistance was battered and Sunrisers sneaked home by a slim margin of 5 runs.
His innings was studded with nine fours and five sixes. Vohra might have finished on the losing side but won the hearts of spectators for his heroic performance.
Also Read: Manan Vohra finally transforms potential into performance
#2 Rishab Pant 57(36) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
Despite having a fine mix of domestic and foreign talent, Delhi Daredevils failed to make it to the playoffs, leaving their fans gutted. But, the eye-catching performances of two youngsters – Sanju Samson and Rishab Pant gave the fans plenty to cheer about.
Pant, in particular, is an exciting prospect for India and is a likely candidate to don the Indian jersey at the highest level in international cricket for years to come.
Batting first, Royal Challengers made only 157 and going by the record at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Delhi were the firm favourites to win the match. However, RCB bowlers kept their team in the contest by keeping things tight.
The equation finally came down to less than 20 runs in two overs and with Pant in glorious form, it was DD’s match to lose and they did lose as things went downhill quickly once the left-hander was bowled attempting a massive hit.
Playing just a few days after his father’s demise, Pant was steely enough not to let the personal tragedy have even the slightest impact on his performance. While Daredevils made a hash of what should have been a facile chase, Pant walked away with all the plaudits for his lionhearted performance.
Also Read: When Rishabh Pant walked out of a funeral and walked into manhood
#3 Chris Lynn 84(52) vs Kings XI Punjab
With his ability to smash sixes at will, Chris Lynn has earned a formidable reputation as one of the most devastating batsmen in T20 cricket. None can deny that Lynn played a massive role in the success of Kolkata Knight Riders this season.
Launch a relentless onslaught on the bowlers right from the outset, plunder plenty of runs in the powerplay and shut the doors on the opposition completely, this was KKR’s mantra behind their successful run chases this season. By adhering to this, they even made a mockery of massive totals by chasing them without breaking a sweat.
KKR needed to score 168 to beat Kings XI Punjab and when Chris Lynn began his customary assault on the bowlers, the mantra seemed to be working like a charm. In a spectacular lone ranger act, Lynn single-handedly polished off exactly half of the target, making a breathtaking 84 off a mere 52 balls but it was not enough.
The rest of the batting line-up came a cropper and after Lynn was run out, Punjab’s march to victory was smooth and unhindered.
Also Read: IPL 2017: 5 Players Kolkata Knight Riders would want to retain
#4 Rohit Sharma 58(39) vs Rising Pune Supergiant
With more than 4000 runs and many match winning knocks to his name, Rohit Sharma is undoubtedly a colossus in the IPL. A prolific run scorer and a master of elegance - Rohit did not set the stage on fire in this season as one would naturally expect him to do but he still managed to conjure up three fifties, one of which came in a losing cause against Rising Pune Supergiants(RPS).
Mumbai Indians did well to restrict RPS to 160, a total that was well within reach of Mumbai’s explosive batting lineup. But Mumbai batsmen struggled to score big and the burden of the chase fell squarely on Rohit’s shoulders. The skipper carried it admirably well and took the team to the brink of victory.
However, Jaydev Unadkat, one of the leading wicket takers in the season, held his nerve and dismissed the dangerous Rohit. Eventually, Mumbai agonisingly fell short by three runs and Rohit’s marvellous 58 off 39 deliveries went down the drain.
#5 Shaun Marsh 84(50) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Owing to the emergence of foreign players such as Hashim Amla, Shaun Marsh’s place in the starting eleven of Kings XI Punjab’s lineup may not be as secure as it was in the past but he still remains a vital cog in the Punjab’s machine. When on song, the classy southpaw can clobber boundaries effortlessly as he demonstrated in a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Sunrisers posted a mammoth 207 runs on the board, thanks to spectacular batting by their top order batsmen. Facing a mountain to climb, Kings XI Punjab was always behind the required run rate but Marsh brought out his fantastic boundary hitting skills to the fore. He kept them in the hunt with his belligerent batting.
With the rest of the batsmen unable to make any substantial contribution needed to overhaul such a humongous target, Marsh stood as the lone obstacle between Sunrisers and a crushing victory. All in all, he smashed 14 fours and 2 sixes en route to a dazzling 84 off 50 balls.
That a whopping 68 runs came in boundaries is a testament to the havoc he wreaked on the bowlers. With the dismissal of Marsh, Punjab’s chase effectively ended and Sunrisers eventually romped home by a convincing margin of 26 runs.