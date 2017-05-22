IPL 2017: Top 5 batting performances in a failed run-chase

IPL 2017 might have come to an end but not without providing spectacular entertainment to the fans of the game. There have been a plethora of stunning individual performances with both the bat and the ball, that thrilled the spectators immensely.

There is a greater degree of romanticism and heroism associated with sensational performances that come in defeats rather than in victories. In this article, we take a look at five most heroic batting performances that came in a losing cause during a chase in this IPL.

#1 Manan Vohra 95(50) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Manan Vohra has been one of the best domestic batsmen for Kings XI Punjab over quite a few seasons. When in full flow, the right-hander oozes elegance and can score runs at a very quick pace without breaking a sweat. Against Sunrisers Hyderabad and in their own backyard, he gave a vivid demonstration of his awesome batting ability.

Facing a target of 160, Punjab lost wickets at regular intervals and the chase seemed to be dead at the half-way stage. However, Vohra injected life into it with his aggressive batting and kept plundering boundaries while the rest of his teammates formed a procession to the pavilion.

When Vohra was dismissed for a magnificent 95 off 50 deliveries by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the ‘Man of the Match’ for his splendid five-wicket haul, the last wall of Punjab’s resistance was battered and Sunrisers sneaked home by a slim margin of 5 runs.

His innings was studded with nine fours and five sixes. Vohra might have finished on the losing side but won the hearts of spectators for his heroic performance.

#2 Rishab Pant 57(36) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Despite having a fine mix of domestic and foreign talent, Delhi Daredevils failed to make it to the playoffs, leaving their fans gutted. But, the eye-catching performances of two youngsters – Sanju Samson and Rishab Pant gave the fans plenty to cheer about.

Pant, in particular, is an exciting prospect for India and is a likely candidate to don the Indian jersey at the highest level in international cricket for years to come.

