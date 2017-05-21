IPL 2017: Team of the tournament

An enthralling IPL, devoid of high scoring encounters but mixed with the right dose of high octane action, drama and some classy performances, finally drew to a close with the Mumbai Indians clinching the title a record third time, edging out the Rising Pune Supergiant with the slightest of margins.
Across 45 days of intense cricket, the tournament saw some memorable performances that will remain in the fans memory for days to come. As is the case every year, the foreigners combined seamlessly with the domestic stars to form some really potent combinations.
Here are the best performers from the tournament:
Top order
David Warner
One of the most consistent players in the IPL over the last few seasons, David Warner almost mimicked his 2016 form this time around as well. He starts off cautiously but invariably hangs around past the power plays to build a solid foundation, before changing gears and garnering quick runs. Along with the reliant Shikhar Dhawan, Warner scored the bulk of runs for Hyderabad this season, deservedly winning the Orange Cap.
Hashim Amla
His technique and temperament might look completely in the Test match mould, but Hashim Amla has displayed how small tweaks can help you adapt your game from one format to another. Two centuries in this edition, the only one to achieve the feat, speaks volumes of the remarkable control he has over his game, and how T20 batting is not just about blind hitting. With an average of 60 and strike-rate in the mid 140s, Amla gave everyone a masterclass on how to construct a long T20 innings.
Gautam Gambhir
Their charge in IPL 2017 was cut short by finalists Mumbai Indians, but the way Gambhir led his troops throughout the tournament won lots of hearts. With an unwavering resolve, Gambhir soaked in all the pressure, both with the bat and as captain.
He eased out of the opening role, giving Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine the go-ahead, but still garnered the second most number of runs this season (498), employing his new-found open stance to great effect.
Middle order
Robin Uthappa
Reformed mentally and technically, Uthappa showed just why he isn’t a spent force, especially in the shortest format. He might have played a match for India a long time back, but he still harbours dreams of playing for the country and has stitched some impressive scores to back his statements.
In 14 matches, he scored 388 runs at an average of a shade under 30, compiling as many as five fifties to form one of the pillars of the KKR juggernaut.
Ben Stokes
When Stokes was acquired by Pune for a whopping Rs.14.5 crore, questions were understandably asked whether the splurge will help reverse the franchise’s fortunes. After a slow start, Stokes showed how he was worth every penny, presenting a solid display in all three departments to end as their MVP. A century against Gujarat was the icing on the cake, and he did his job before leaving to England.
Lower middle order
Rishabh Pant
One of the most impressive youngsters to have been earmarked for greatness even before the edition started, Pant proved what he is capable of with some sensational knocks in the middle order. He struck the ball with remarkable ferocity, picking up lengths with unusual ease and smashing sixes at will. Delhi’s skydiving fortunes took a hit on his form, but he still ended with 366 runs at an average of 165.
Krunal Pandya
In a team lined up with superstars, the older Pandya has been one of Mumbai’s silent performers, and a pretty effective one at that. With the ball, he has kept things tight in the middle overs, bowling accurate, wicket to wicket deliveries to stifle the flow of runs. In 13 games, he has picked up 10 wickets with an impressive average of under 7.
In the finals, he showed he can dig in when the situation demands, scoring a crucial 47 to help Mumbai salvage something after a terrible start, unleashing some big hits in the dying stages to show his versatility.
Lower order
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Post injury, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been fitter and stronger, as well as a few notches quicker. With the white ball, the 27-year-old has shown some remarkable accuracy and control, moving the ball in the initial overs and hurling it on the batsmen’s toes at the death. He deservedly clinched the Purple Cap with 26 wickets in 14 matches.
Jaydev Unadkat
One of the driving forces of the Pune outfit on their road to the finals, Unadkat has evolved into a crafty bowler who has employed the off-cutters to devastating effect throughout the tenth editions.
In the finals, he snapped two crucial wickets inside the Powerplay, showing how he has eased into the role as Pune’s bowling spearhead, with 24 wickets in 12 games.
Rashid Khan
The journey from the barren lands of Afghanistan to the biggest T20 league in the world has been a fairytale story for the 18-year-old. One of only two players from his nation to play the IPL, Khan has managed to torment the best of batsmen with his skiddy leg-spin, and shrewd variations that are extremely difficult to pick.
Jasprit Bumrah
India’s find of the year in 2016, Bumrah has translated his form for the India blue to the Mumbai blue with ease. He’s become more reliable with time, becoming more assured and confident with experience With Malinga not being in the best of form this time, Bumrah had to shoulder more responsibility and has done it with a cool head, as was highlighted in the brilliant super over he bowled against the Gujarat Lions.