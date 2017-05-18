IPL 2017: The story behind Washington Sundar’s name

Intrigue has followed 17-year-old Washington Sundar everywhere he has gone. The teenage sensation from Tamil Nadu has grabbed plenty of eyeballs courtesy of his match-winning performance against Mumbai Indians that secured Rising Pune Supergiant’s berth in the IPL 2017 final.

Even before his exploits in this year’s IPL, where he became the youngest player to claim the Man of the Match award, intrigue has surrounded the teenage all-rounder. Not because of any particular mystery in his bowling or batting but because of his name.

How someone from a Hindu family in Tamil Nadu came to be called Washington is something many have wondered for a while. Did he have a USA connection? Was his father a big fan of the city or the former president? Well, wonder no longer as Washington Sundar’s father, M. Sundar revealed that his name in honor of his godfather Mr. P.D. Washington.

Speaking to The Hindu, Washington’s father said: “I am a Hindu and come from a very humble family. Two streets away from my home in Triplicane lived an ex-army man called P.D. Washington. Washington was extremely fond of cricket and would come to watch us play at the Marina ground. He took a liking for my game.”

And therein began a relationship that would convince the all-rounder to name his son Washington and even say that if he had another son he would have called him “Washington Jr.”

In memory of his godfather

“I was poor and he would buy uniform for me, pay my school fee, get me books, take me to the ground in his cycle and constantly encourage me. To me he was everything. He was the happiest man when I made it to the Ranji probables,” Sundar added.

Soon after Washington passed away in 1999, Sundar’s first son was born. “My wife had a difficult delivery. But the baby survived. As per the Hindu custom, I whispered a God’s name, ‘Srinivasan,’ in his ear. But I decided to name him Washington in memory of the man who had done so much for me.”

Washington Sundar’s progress from a batsman to being an off-spinner is similar to another success story from Tamil Nadu, Ravichandran Ashwin, but it was much more than his father who just made it to the Tamil Nadu Ranji probable squad without making the cut.

While Washington has represented India in the 2017 U-19 World Cup, played for Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy and made his IPL debut, it was by chance that he took up bowling and only took it seriously under the guidance of former India offspinner M Venkataramana.

Since being called up as a replacement for the injured Ashwin, the 17-year-old has excelled at his role of keeping things quiet inside the powerplay. Against MI, he showed just how dangerous he can be, if there is a hint of assistance in the surface.

Batsmen might be struggling to decipher the web that Washington has spun so far in this year’s tournament but fans will no longer have to wonder how the teenager got his name. The answer is finally there for all to see.