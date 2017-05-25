IPL 2017: Resurgence of Rising Pune Supergiant

"It was a game of inches and metres," said Stephen Fleming, coach of the runner-ups after the final. Rising Pune Supergiant finished their campaign with a gut-wrenching loss to Mumbai Indians by 1 run in the final of the IPL 10. What could have been a fairytale ending for them, ended up being a disappointing loss.

Turn back the clock, a look at RPS’s last match of IPL 9 where they defeated KXIP, courtesy MSD's last over heroics, and just managed to avoid the wooden spoon. How did this turnaround take place?

The Pune-based franchise was in news just a day before the auctions for appointing Steve Smith as the captain. The owners drew much criticism from fans for this bold move. Moreover, the owners decided to drop the S from Supergiants, which was more of a superstitious move.

Buying Stokes for a whopping 14.5 crores also raised many eyebrows but he was someone whom RPS needed desperately for having a balanced team. Though the squad required good overseas fast bowlers, they did not have the purse to afford any of them.

The newly appointed skipper found it pretty difficult at the start of the tournament to find the right combination. The bowlers were leaking runs, batsmen were inconsistent and fielders dropped too many catches. After beating MI in their first match, RPS went on to lose against KXIP, DD and GL convincingly.

They seemed to be going on the same track as last year, winning just one out of the first four matches.

The emergence of Rahul Tripathi

In their loss against the Daredevils, RPS found someone who went on to become one of their most consistent players of the season, Rahul Tripathi. Though he scored just 10 runs off 4 balls, coming in at number five, the way he came out and attacked the menacing Chris Morris right from ball one indicated that there is something special in the young man.

In the subsequent matches, he was sent to open the innings and the result was for everyone to see. He hardly made Rahane's poor form affect the team with his fearless approach.

Brilliance of Ben Stokes and Imran Tahir

Stokes found his mojo and contributed significantly in all three departments. It was not a surprise when he won the Most Valuable Player of the Tournament award. The slower ball was put to effect throughout the tournament and on most occasions, it worked.

