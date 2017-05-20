IPL 2017: Reports suggest Sachin Tendulkar earns the highest amongst coaches and mentors

What’s the story?

According to reports, the salary details of the coaches and mentors of the various IPL teams have been revealed. As per the details received, former Indian batsman and cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar earns the highest amount when compared to the other coaches, which includes his former teammates such as Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag and VVS Laxman.

In case you didn’t know...

Both Sachin and Dravid were playing in the IPL until a few years ago. While Sachin played a big role in Mumbai Indians’ success over the years, Dravid was a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise till 2010 after which he moved to the Rajasthan Royals for a couple of years.

Currently, Sachin serves as a mentor of the Mumbai Indians while Dravid does the same for the Delhi Daredevils. While Mumbai reached the final of the tournament for the fourth time in IPL history, Delhi once again disappointed as the finished 7th on the table.

The Details:

While the sources revealed that Sachin is definitely the highest paid mentor, his exact salary details were not revealed. However, it was revealed that Dravid received around Rs. 4.5 crores. Surprisingly, the coaches and mentors of the other franchises did not receive as much as Dravid.

Daniel Vettori and Jacques Kallis, part of the RCB and KKR franchises respectively receive around Rs. 3.5 crores per year while Virender Sehwag, Mahela Jayawardene and Tom moody are placed in the bracket of Rs. 2.3-3 crores. It was also revealed that Brad Hodge earns the lowest amongst the coaches/mentors as he receives around Rs. 70 lakhs for his duties.

The same sources also revealed that the Indian cricketers had raised a demand for their low wages with the CoA and if their demands are met, Anil Kumble could become the highest paid coach in the world as the coach of the Indian cricket team.

Author’s Take

While Sachin Tendulkar has given a lot to Indian cricket, it seems slightly unfair that he receives a lot more that the other coaches and mentors. This wage gap issue does not exist at the IPL level only but is present at the domestic level as well. Such issues can create a lot of controversies and lead to a rift between individuals and teams and should be resolved as soon as possible.