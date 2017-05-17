IPL 2017: Quirky but true, lesser known stats

The 10 editions of the Indian Premier League have been a treat to watch. The IPL is the most-attended cricket league in the world and ranks sixth among all sports leagues. Major records and stats have been re-written in its course. Whilst there are many well-known records, here’s a list of a few idiosyncratic stats recorded throughout its journey.
#1 Only once has a team finished 1st on the points table and then gone on to win the IPL – Rajasthan Royals, 2008
|
Sl. No.
|
Winning Team
|
Position in table
|
Year
|
1
|
Rajasthan Royals
|
1st
|
2008
|
2
|
Deccan Chargers
|
2nd
|
2009
|
3
|
Chennai Super Kings
|
3rd
|
2010
|
4
|
Chennai Super Kings
|
2nd
|
2011
|
5
|
Kolkata Knight Riders
|
2nd
|
2012
|
6
|
Mumbai Indians
|
2nd
|
2013
|
7
|
Kolkata Knight Riders
|
2nd
|
2014
|
8
|
Mumbai Indians
|
2nd
|
2015
|
9
|
Sunrisers Hyderabad
|
3rd
|
2016
|
10
|
?
|
?
|
2017
#2 The most number of balls bowled in IPL 2017 without conceding a six – 36 deliveries – Stuart Terence Roger Binny, Royal Challengers Bangalore.
#3 The most number of balls faced without hitting a six – 58 deliveries – Vijay Shankar, Sunrisers Hyderabad.
#4 Royal Challengers Bangalore’s change in fortune:
IPL 2016: Virat Kohli & AB de Villiers aggregated 1660 runs.
IPL 2017: All of RCB’s batsmen put together aggregated 1608 runs.
#5 Nailed it – Hardik Pandya has owned the last 5 overs in IPL 2017:
Most runs scored in the last 5 overs – 175 runs
Most number of sixes hit – 15
- #6 Oomph factor – Most runs scored in debut season of a player (Not considering the inaugural season)
|
Sl. No.
|
Player name
|
Runs
|
Team
|
Year
|
1
|
Shreyas Iyer
|
439
|
Delhi Daredevils
|
2015
|
2
|
Francois du Plessis
|
398
|
Chennai Super Kings
|
2012
|
3
|
Lendl Simmons
|
394
|
Mumbai Indians
|
2014
|
4
|
Rahul Ajay Tripathi
|
388
|
Rising Pune Supergiant
|
2017
#7 IPL 2017: The Golden Ducks – Batsmen dismissed off the first ball of an innings:
Hashim Amla v Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Parthiv Patel v Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Sanju Samson v Mumbai Indians.
Chris Gayle v Kolkata Knight Riders.
Ajinkya Rahane v Delhi Daredevils.
Martin Guptill v Rising Pune Supergiant.
#8 The Rockstar – Ravindra Jadeja, is the only player who has been a part of four IPL franchises that have either been suspended or have completed their allocated terms:
Rajasthan Royals.
Kochi Tuskers Kerala.
Chennai Super Kings.
Gujarat Lions.
#9 Highest team totals in the IPL without a six:
158 – Sunrisers Hyderabad v Gujarat Lions, Kanpur, 2017.
152 – Rising Pune Supergiant v Kings XI Punjab, Mohali, 2016.
147 – Rajasthan Royals v Chennai Super Kings, Chennai, 2011.
#10 The bundle of muscle – David Warner is the 4th captain to score 2000 runs in the IPL.
#11 Castled – Most number of batsmen bowled in an innings in the IPL:
7 – Kings XI Punjab v Royal Challengers Bangalore, Bengaluru, 2015.
6 – Royal Challengers Bangalore v Rajasthan Royals, Bengaluru, 2012.
6 – Gujarat Loins v Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kanpur, 2017.
#12 The steep fall – The biggest collapses in the IPL after a 100+ opening stand:
101/0 - 165/10, Deccan Charges v Royal Challengers Bangalore, Hyderabad, 2008.
111/0 - 154/10, Gujarat Lions v Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kanpur, 2017.
#13 The grit of the Brit – Most runs scored in a single IPL season by an England batsman:
|
Sl. No.
|
Runs
|
Player Name
|
Year
|
1
|
340
|
Owais Shah
|
2012
|
2
|
316
|
Ben Stokes
|
2017
|
3
|
307
|
Eoin Morgan
|
2013
|
4
|
305
|
Kevin Pietersen
|
2012
#14 Wickets come from experience – The oldest bowlers to take 100 IPL wickets:
|
Sl. No.
|
Player Name
|
Age
|
1
|
Zaheer Khan
|
38y 217d
|
2
|
Ashish Nehra
|
37y 341d
|
3
|
Harbhajan Singh
|
34y 290d
|
4
|
Vinay Kumar
|
32y 099d
|
5
|
Dj Bravo
|
31y 224d
#15 Astonishing- 80 runs, the most scored in last 5 overs of a run chase in the IPL – Mumbai Indians scored 80 runs vs Kings XI Punjab at Wankhede in 2015 and still lost by 18 runs.