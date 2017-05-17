IPL 2017: Quirky but true, lesser known stats

The 10 editions of the Indian Premier League have been a treat to watch. The IPL is the most-attended cricket league in the world and ranks sixth among all sports leagues. Major records and stats have been re-written in its course. Whilst there are many well-known records, here’s a list of a few idiosyncratic stats recorded throughout its journey.

#1 Only once has a team finished 1st on the points table and then gone on to win the IPL – Rajasthan Royals, 2008

Sl. No.

Winning Team

Position in table

Year

1

Rajasthan Royals

1st

2008

2

Deccan Chargers

2nd

2009

3

Chennai Super Kings

3rd

2010

4

Chennai Super Kings

2nd

2011

5

Kolkata Knight Riders

2nd

2012

6

Mumbai Indians

2nd

2013

7

Kolkata Knight Riders

2nd

2014

8

Mumbai Indians

2nd

2015

9

Sunrisers Hyderabad

3rd

2016

10

?

?

2017

 

#2 The most number of balls bowled in IPL 2017 without conceding a six – 36 deliveriesStuart Terence Roger Binny, Royal Challengers Bangalore.

#3 The most number of balls faced without hitting a six – 58 deliveriesVijay Shankar, Sunrisers Hyderabad.

#4 Royal Challengers Bangalore’s change in fortune:

IPL 2016: Virat Kohli & AB de Villiers aggregated 1660 runs.

IPL 2017: All of RCB’s batsmen put together aggregated 1608 runs.  

#5 Nailed it – Hardik Pandya has owned the last 5 overs in IPL 2017:

Most runs scored in the last 5 overs – 175 runs

Most number of sixes hit – 15 

  • #6 Oomph factor – Most runs scored in debut season of a player (Not considering the inaugural season)

Sl. No.

Player name

Runs

Team

Year

1

Shreyas Iyer

439

Delhi Daredevils

2015

2

Francois du Plessis

398

Chennai Super Kings

2012

3

Lendl Simmons

394

Mumbai Indians

2014

4

Rahul Ajay Tripathi

388

Rising Pune Supergiant

2017

 

#7 IPL 2017: The Golden Ducks – Batsmen dismissed off the first ball of an innings:

Hashim Amla v Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Parthiv Patel v Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Sanju Samson v Mumbai Indians.

Chris Gayle v Kolkata Knight Riders.

Ajinkya Rahane v Delhi Daredevils.

Martin Guptill v Rising Pune Supergiant.

#8 The Rockstar – Ravindra Jadeja, is the only player who has been a part of four IPL franchises that have either been suspended or have completed their allocated terms:

Rajasthan Royals.

Kochi Tuskers Kerala.

Chennai Super Kings.

Gujarat Lions.

#9 Highest team totals in the IPL without a six:

158 – Sunrisers Hyderabad v Gujarat Lions, Kanpur, 2017.

152 – Rising Pune Supergiant v Kings XI Punjab, Mohali, 2016.

147 – Rajasthan Royals v Chennai Super Kings, Chennai, 2011.

#10 The bundle of muscle – David Warner is the 4th captain to score 2000 runs in the IPL.

#11 Castled – Most number of batsmen bowled in an innings in the IPL:

7 – Kings XI Punjab v Royal Challengers Bangalore, Bengaluru, 2015.

6 – Royal Challengers Bangalore v Rajasthan Royals, Bengaluru, 2012.

6 – Gujarat Loins v Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kanpur, 2017.

#12 The steep fall – The biggest collapses in the IPL after a 100+ opening stand:

101/0 - 165/10, Deccan Charges v Royal Challengers Bangalore, Hyderabad, 2008.

111/0 - 154/10, Gujarat Lions v Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kanpur, 2017.

#13 The grit of the Brit – Most runs scored in a single IPL season by an England batsman:

Sl. No.

Runs

Player Name

Year

1

340

Owais Shah

2012

2

316

Ben Stokes

2017

3

307

Eoin Morgan

2013

4

305

Kevin Pietersen

2012

 

#14 Wickets come from experience – The oldest bowlers to take 100 IPL wickets:

Sl. No.

Player Name

Age

1

Zaheer Khan

38y 217d

2

Ashish Nehra

37y 341d

3

Harbhajan Singh

34y 290d

4

Vinay Kumar

32y 099d

5

Dj Bravo

31y 224d

 

#15 Astonishing- 80 runs, the most scored in last 5 overs of a run chase in the IPL – Mumbai Indians scored 80 runs vs Kings XI Punjab at Wankhede in 2015 and still lost by 18 runs.