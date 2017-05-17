IPL 2017: Quirky but true, lesser known stats

The 10 editions of the Indian Premier League have been a treat to watch. The IPL is the most-attended cricket league in the world and ranks sixth among all sports leagues. Major records and stats have been re-written in its course. Whilst there are many well-known records, here’s a list of a few idiosyncratic stats recorded throughout its journey.

#1 Only once has a team finished 1st on the points table and then gone on to win the IPL – Rajasthan Royals, 2008

Sl. No. Winning Team Position in table Year 1 Rajasthan Royals 1st 2008 2 Deccan Chargers 2nd 2009 3 Chennai Super Kings 3rd 2010 4 Chennai Super Kings 2nd 2011 5 Kolkata Knight Riders 2nd 2012 6 Mumbai Indians 2nd 2013 7 Kolkata Knight Riders 2nd 2014 8 Mumbai Indians 2nd 2015 9 Sunrisers Hyderabad 3rd 2016 10 ? ? 2017

#2 The most number of balls bowled in IPL 2017 without conceding a six – 36 deliveries – Stuart Terence Roger Binny, Royal Challengers Bangalore.

#3 The most number of balls faced without hitting a six – 58 deliveries – Vijay Shankar, Sunrisers Hyderabad.

#4 Royal Challengers Bangalore’s change in fortune:

IPL 2016: Virat Kohli & AB de Villiers aggregated 1660 runs.

IPL 2017: All of RCB’s batsmen put together aggregated 1608 runs.

#5 Nailed it – Hardik Pandya has owned the last 5 overs in IPL 2017:

Most runs scored in the last 5 overs – 175 runs

Most number of sixes hit – 15

#6 Oomph factor – Most runs scored in debut season of a player (Not considering the inaugural season)

Sl. No. Player name Runs Team Year 1 Shreyas Iyer 439 Delhi Daredevils 2015 2 Francois du Plessis 398 Chennai Super Kings 2012 3 Lendl Simmons 394 Mumbai Indians 2014 4 Rahul Ajay Tripathi 388 Rising Pune Supergiant 2017

#7 IPL 2017: The Golden Ducks – Batsmen dismissed off the first ball of an innings:

Hashim Amla v Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Parthiv Patel v Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Sanju Samson v Mumbai Indians.

Chris Gayle v Kolkata Knight Riders.

Ajinkya Rahane v Delhi Daredevils.

Martin Guptill v Rising Pune Supergiant.

#8 The Rockstar – Ravindra Jadeja, is the only player who has been a part of four IPL franchises that have either been suspended or have completed their allocated terms:

Rajasthan Royals.

Kochi Tuskers Kerala.

Chennai Super Kings.

Gujarat Lions.

#9 Highest team totals in the IPL without a six:

158 – Sunrisers Hyderabad v Gujarat Lions, Kanpur, 2017.

152 – Rising Pune Supergiant v Kings XI Punjab, Mohali, 2016.

147 – Rajasthan Royals v Chennai Super Kings, Chennai, 2011.

#10 The bundle of muscle – David Warner is the 4th captain to score 2000 runs in the IPL.

#11 Castled – Most number of batsmen bowled in an innings in the IPL:

7 – Kings XI Punjab v Royal Challengers Bangalore, Bengaluru, 2015.

6 – Royal Challengers Bangalore v Rajasthan Royals, Bengaluru, 2012.

6 – Gujarat Loins v Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kanpur, 2017.

#12 The steep fall – The biggest collapses in the IPL after a 100+ opening stand:

101/0 - 165/10, Deccan Charges v Royal Challengers Bangalore, Hyderabad, 2008.

111/0 - 154/10, Gujarat Lions v Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kanpur, 2017.

#13 The grit of the Brit – Most runs scored in a single IPL season by an England batsman:

Sl. No. Runs Player Name Year 1 340 Owais Shah 2012 2 316 Ben Stokes 2017 3 307 Eoin Morgan 2013 4 305 Kevin Pietersen 2012

#14 Wickets come from experience – The oldest bowlers to take 100 IPL wickets:

Sl. No. Player Name Age 1 Zaheer Khan 38y 217d 2 Ashish Nehra 37y 341d 3 Harbhajan Singh 34y 290d 4 Vinay Kumar 32y 099d 5 Dj Bravo 31y 224d

#15 Astonishing- 80 runs, the most scored in last 5 overs of a run chase in the IPL – Mumbai Indians scored 80 runs vs Kings XI Punjab at Wankhede in 2015 and still lost by 18 runs.