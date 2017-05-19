IPL 2017 Qualifier 2, MI vs KKR: 5 things that went wrong for Kolkata Knight Riders

After prevailing over Sunrisers Hyderabad in a rain-hit encounter, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were up against a highly motivated Mumbai Indians outfit. This time around, skipper Gautam Gambhir lost the toss and hence did not have the option of chasing at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Rohit Sharma’s troops made numerous early inroads to make a strong statement in the game. Despite a resurgent partnership down the order, KKR could only manage a paltry total of 107. Despite a stutter at the start of their innings, Mumbai cruised to a six-wicket victory and consequently booked a place in the final.

Here are five aspects which went completely wrong for the Knight Riders in the second qualifier.

#5 Narine loses the plot

One of the major talking points of this season has been the think-tank’s calculated gamble in promoting Sunil Narine as a pinch-hitting opening batsman. Even though he was not able to consistently score significant runs, the left-hander’s quickfire cameos at the top of the order have provided many a blazing start to the innings.

Faced with the vagaries of a knockout game, Narine was not able to handle the pressure as well as the sluggishness of the surface. He perished while attempting an almighty slog off Karn Sharma's bowling. Without getting to the pitch of the ball, he paid the price for an error in judgement. Maybe the team management could have opted for a more conventional approach during this critical clash.

#4 Suffering a fatal collapse

More often than not, losing wickets in a heap during the early phase of the innings results in irreversible damage for even the most versatile of batting lineups. Upon losing the toss, Kolkata got off to one such treacherous start.

The dangerous Chris Lynn fell in the second over of the game to the wiles of Jasprit Bumrah. The in-form fast bowler also accounted for the consistent Robin Uthappa to spell doom for the Knight Riders. When skipper Gambhir was undone by Karn, their already dire situation was aggravated to a significant extent.

On the other hand, Mumbai had stuck to their plans and put on a rousing bowling performance.

#3 Dropping Yusuf Pathan

