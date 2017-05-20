IPL 2017 Qualifier 2, MI vs KKR: Player Ratings

Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders – two teams that have won the IPL twice previously – locked horns against each other at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in Qualifier 2 of the Playoffs.

With both teams chasing yet another IPL title, the clash for a berth in the finals was expected to be epic. However, it turned out to be a disappointing affair as KKR simply didn’t turn up on the big day. Batting first, the Knight Riders were bundled out for a paltry 107. Mumbai Indians won the match by six wickets and joined the Rising Pune Supergiant in Sunday’s final.

Here’s a look at how players from both sides fared in Qualifier 2:

Kolkata Knight Riders

Suryakumar Yadav – 6

Suryakumar Yadav has been unimpressive for KKR throughout this season. But when the chips were down against Mumbai, Yadav batted in his natural aggressive style and scored a quick 25-ball 31. He found an ally in Ishank Jaggi in a partnership that rebuilt the KKR innings.

Piyush Chawla – 6

Chawla couldn’t contribute with the bat but chipped in with two big wickets. Although he sent back the dangerous pair of Lendl Simmons and Ambati Rayudu for single digit scores and finished with figures of 2/34 off his 4 overs, it wasn’t enough in the end.

Ishank Jaggi – 5

With half their side back in the pavilion for just 31 by the end of the 7th over, KKR had no option but to play it safe and move steadily towards a respectable score. Jaggi was the sedate half of the 56-run partnership for the 6th wicket that saved KKR from being bowled out for an embarrassing score. The Jharkhand batsman scored 28(31).

Nathan Coulter-Nile – 4

With 15 scalps from just 8 games, Coulter-Nile has been amongst the wickets in IPL 2017. However, his only wicket on the day was that of Rohit Sharma which was too little too late for KKR. He finished with respectable figures of 1/15 in 3 overs.

Sunil Narine - 3

At the end of their campaign this year, KKR would probably reflect on their decision to persist with Sunil Narine at the top of the batting order even in the more crucial games of the tournament, when they could have reverted to a more solid opening pair.

Despite all its initial gains, the experiment with Narine tapered off in the end. In the qualifier against Mumbai, Narine could contribute only 10 runs. With the ball, he was steady and finished with economical figures of 0/21 in 4 overs.

Umesh Yadav - 1

Umesh Yadav suffered a rare off day and was taken for plenty by Parthiv Patel in the opening overs, although he did have the last laugh. Parthiv was his only wicket of the day and he finished with unimpressive figures of 1/23 in 2.3 overs.

Chris Lynn - 1

Having been put in to bat first, KKR would have banked on Lynn to get stuck into the bowling at the start in their pursuit of a huge score. However, that was not to be. The Aussie failed to deliver in this crucial encounter and was dismissed cheaply for just 4 runs.

Gautam Gambhir - 3

The KKR captain is a big match player, but he couldn’t quite replicate it today as he was dismissed for 12.

Robin Uthappa – 1

Uthappa, after starting off the season very impressively, has flattered to deceive in the latter stages of the tournament. Following up from scores of 0, 2 and 1 in his last 3 outings, Uthappa once failed with the bat. The wicketkeeper-batsman scored 1 before being trapped in front by Bumrah off the third delivery he faced.

