IPL 2017, Qualifier 2, KKR vs MI: 5 reasons why Mumbai Indians can beat Kolkata Knight Riders

The second qualifier in IPL 2017 will be played between the Mumbai Indians and the Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday at the Chinnaswamy stadium, Bangalore. This encounter promises to be a treat for the fans with both teams boasting of the ability to play high-quality cricket courtesy of a number of stalwarts in their ranks.

Although the Knight Riders come into this at the back of a win over the defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai will certainly back themselves when they take the field at Bangalore after having done the double over the Knights in the league stage.

The Indians have always enjoyed a good record against the team from Kolkata, having won 15 of the 20 contests that they have been involved in and in the second qualifier, Mumbai has a serious chance of further improving on this.

#1 The pocket size dynamite Parthiv Patel

Parthiv Patel More

One of the unsung heroes for Mumbai Indians this season – Parthiv Patel has been a force to reckon with at the top order. Unlike other openers, he doesn’t look to play the big shots and scores his runs mostly by using the pace of the ball. Against spinners, his quick footwork and agile wrists allow him to rotate the strike with ease.

Thus, KKR’s pace bowlers like Nathan Coulter-Nile and Umesh Yadav can prove costly against the diminutive left-hander. Gautam Gambhir has numerous bowling options, but if Parthiv, gets into his groove it will be he has the ability to get Mumbai off to a great start and set the platform for a great run

#2 Well-balanced team

Hardik Pandya More

One of the reasons for Mumbai’s tremendous performance in IPL 2017 is their strong and well-balanced team. They have plenty of options in every department and hence the failure of few players hasn’t affected their overall team performance.

In the batting department, Mumbai has technically solid batsmen in the form of Parthiv Patel, Rohit Sharma, and Ambati Rayadu while also having world class hitters like Kieron Pollard and Lendl Simmons in their ranks. Add a young Nitish Rana to the line-up and you have a batting line-up that can pose headaches to almost anyone.

The bowling department meanwhile is spearheaded by Mitchell McClenaghan with JaspritBumrah’s death bowling has become a talk of the town. Lasith Malinga is going through a lean patch but he still has the skills to wreck any batting order. Harbhajan Singh and Karn Sharma bring diversity with their spin and make it easy for Rohit and Co. to have a specific strategy against key batsmen from opposite team.

