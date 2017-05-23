IPL 2017: List of all the records broken during the tournament

46 days, 10 cities and 59 matches later, the carnival that is the Indian Premier League came to an end on Sunday. Mumbai Indians created history by claiming their third title against a resurgent Rising Pune Supergiant side which fell short by a soul crushing margin of just one run.

The tenth edition of the world's premier club cricket competition turned out to be a huge success as Indian cricketers and their foreign counterparts geared themselves up for the Champions Trophy next month.

The top players' honours went in the way of Sunrisers Hyderabad as the Orange cap was won by David Warner, who scored 641 runs and Bhuvneshwar Kumar won the Purple cup with 26 wickets. RPS' Jaydev Unadkat finished second highest wicket-taker with 24 wickets.

Glenn Maxwell hit the most sixes with 26 maximums this season while Hardik Pandya scored the most runs in an over with 28 runs coming in an Ashok Dinda over.

Many youngsters impressed with the likes of Rishabh Pant, Basil Thampy, Nitish Rana, Washington Sundar and Rahul Tripathi making a big mark on the tournament. A massive 705 sixes were hit throughout the season with Mumbai's Wankhede stadium witnessing the most - 104.

Many unique feats were achieved this season along with numerous records which were broken in IPL 10 as many players scripted their name in the history books. Here is a list of all the records that were broken during the course of the IPL season 10:

#1 The closest final of all time

The Maharashtra derby in the final was expected to be a close affair but no one would have thought that it would go right down to the wire especially when Mumbai Indians had posted just 129 runs on the board.

RPS failed to chase the target down by just one run which meant this was the closest IPL final ever. The previous record was held by Deccan Charges, who won the 2009 edition by a six runs margin over Royal Challengers Bangalore in South Africa.

#2 David Warner's century against KKR

There were five centuries scored in IPL season 10 with one of them being David Warner's sensational knock of 126 against Kolkata Knight Riders. The hard-hitting innings turned out to be the fastest hundred in IPL by a captain.

Warner completed 100 runs in 43 balls as he beat the previous record held by Virat Kohli when he hit a ton against Kings XI Punjab off 47 deliveries last season. He also hit the highest score by a captain, beating Virender Sehwag's record of 117 runs against DC in 2011. Surprisingly, he also became the first SRH player in their history to score a hundred.

#3 Another David Warner record

Read More