IPL 2017: List of all the records broken during the tournament

46 days, 10 cities and 59 matches later, the carnival that is the Indian Premier League came to an end on Sunday. Mumbai Indians created history by claiming their third title against a resurgent Rising Pune Supergiant side which fell short by a soul crushing margin of just one run.
The tenth edition of the world's premier club cricket competition turned out to be a huge success as Indian cricketers and their foreign counterparts geared themselves up for the Champions Trophy next month.
The top players' honours went in the way of Sunrisers Hyderabad as the Orange cap was won by David Warner, who scored 641 runs and Bhuvneshwar Kumar won the Purple cup with 26 wickets. RPS' Jaydev Unadkat finished second highest wicket-taker with 24 wickets.
Glenn Maxwell hit the most sixes with 26 maximums this season while Hardik Pandya scored the most runs in an over with 28 runs coming in an Ashok Dinda over.
Many youngsters impressed with the likes of Rishabh Pant, Basil Thampy, Nitish Rana, Washington Sundar and Rahul Tripathi making a big mark on the tournament. A massive 705 sixes were hit throughout the season with Mumbai's Wankhede stadium witnessing the most - 104.
Many unique feats were achieved this season along with numerous records which were broken in IPL 10 as many players scripted their name in the history books. Here is a list of all the records that were broken during the course of the IPL season 10:
#1 The closest final of all time
The Maharashtra derby in the final was expected to be a close affair but no one would have thought that it would go right down to the wire especially when Mumbai Indians had posted just 129 runs on the board.
RPS failed to chase the target down by just one run which meant this was the closest IPL final ever. The previous record was held by Deccan Charges, who won the 2009 edition by a six runs margin over Royal Challengers Bangalore in South Africa.
#2 David Warner's century against KKR
There were five centuries scored in IPL season 10 with one of them being David Warner's sensational knock of 126 against Kolkata Knight Riders. The hard-hitting innings turned out to be the fastest hundred in IPL by a captain.
Warner completed 100 runs in 43 balls as he beat the previous record held by Virat Kohli when he hit a ton against Kings XI Punjab off 47 deliveries last season. He also hit the highest score by a captain, beating Virender Sehwag's record of 117 runs against DC in 2011. Surprisingly, he also became the first SRH player in their history to score a hundred.
#3 Another David Warner record
With four fifties and one hundred, David Warner deservedly claimed the Orange cap this season. Against KKR in the eliminator, when he crossed the mark of 23 runs, Warner became the first foreign player to score 4000 runs in the Indian Premier League.
The other four players who have achieved this feat are all Indians, namely, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir. Moreover, this season, the 30-year-old became only the second player ever to score more than 600 runs in two consecutive IPL campaigns.
#4 Mahendra Singh Dhoni hits an unique ton
In Pune's last group game against Kings XI Punjab, MS Dhoni created yet another record as he became only the second wicketkeeper to scalp 100 dismissals in his IPL career. Dinesh Karthik was the first to achieve this feat.
MS Dhoni now has 101 dismissals to his name in 157 appearances with India's most successful captain also making an appearance in an IPL final for the record seventh time.
#5 Suresh Raina's record of scoring 300 runs in every edition
Though Gujarat Lions had a tournament to forget, Suresh Raina had a brilliant season with the bat as he scored 442 runs in 14 games at an average of 31.5. During this run, Raina achieved the record of being the only player in the history of IPL to score 300+ runs in each edition of the tournament.
The southpaw has scored 500+ runs in a season on three occasions whereas the last campaign was the worst for him, batting wise, as he scored 399 runs.
#6 Two hat-tricks in one day
The date was April 14. There were two games scheduled on this date and what happened in those two matches went straight into the history books. In the first match, Samuel Badree of RCB took the first hat-trick of the season against Mumbai Indians.
And in the following game between Gujarat Lions and Rising Pune Supergiant, Andre Tye not only took a hat-trick but also secured the first five-for of the season as IPL saw two hat-tricks taken in a single day for the first time in its rich history.
#7 Chris Gayle becomes the first player to score 10,000 runs in T20
Though RCB had a horrible IPL, there was one record which was created by the darling of the tech city, Christopher Henry Gayle. Against Gujarat Lions, Gayle became the first batsman in the history of the game to score more than 10,000 runs in the shortest format. The West Indian has inarguably been the most entertaining cricketer in this format of the game.
#8 Jaydev Unadkat achieves a hat-trick and a maiden in the final over
Taking a hat-trick in T20 is unique and bowling a maiden along with it is probably a bowler’s dream. And it was exactly what happened with Jaydev Unadkat in a game between Pune and Hyderabad.
SRH needed 13 off 6 balls and Unadkat came on to bowl. The left arm medium pacer did not give even one run and also took three scalps on the way. He finished that game with figures of 30/5 which was his second five-wicket haul in IPL. He created two records in this over, becoming the first bowler to bowl a triple-wicket maiden in the final over and also the first Indian bowler to achieve two five-wicket hauls.