IPL 2017: I learnt the art of swing bowling from Wasim Akram, says Jaydev Unadkat

What’s the story?

Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat has credited legendary Pakistani pacer Wasim Akram for his impressive performance in the 2017 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Upon revealing that he picked up the basics of bowling from Akram, the 25-year-old went on to give an insight into his plans following the conclusion of the IPL season.

“I was too star struck by Akram. But I did manage to learn the art of swing bowling from him. I also learnt different ways of gripping the ball which I was not aware of. I have come a long way but Akram taught me the basics of bowling,” Unadkat told Times of India.

He added, “I don't want to think about national call-ups and lose my focus. My immediate target is to develop my yorkers during the off-season after the IPL. Since I was getting success with my cutters and slower ones this season, I didn't want to try anything new.”

In case you didn’t know...

Before representing Supergiant, Unadkat had IPL stints with Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore. While turning out for the Knight Riders during the 2010 season, he had the opportunity to learn the nuances of swing bowling from bowling coach Akram.

The heart of the matter

During the last couple of IPL seasons, Unadkat played a game each for Daredevils and Knight Riders. This time around, the left-armer managed to seal a regular spot in RPS’ team combination. From 11 games, he has picked up 22 wickets at an average of 13.77 and economy rate of 7.24 including a splendid hat trick against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Only Bhuvneshwar Kumar (with 26 scalps) has taken more wickets than him.

Showing admirable control despite having to bowl at different stages of the innings, Unadkat has remained consistent right throughout this season. Aside from picking up wickets with the new ball, he has often returned in the death overs and stifled run-scoring by utilising his variations to significant effect.

What’s next?

Unadkat will be hoping to continue his remarkable form in the final against Mumbai Indians at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday. His spell should be vital to Pune’s chances in the summit clash.

Author’s Take

As we have often seen, sport breaks barriers and brings people closer together. Getting the opportunity to learn from the greatest ever left-arm seamer in Akram has been a life-changing experience for Unadkat. A strong showing in the 2017/18 domestic season could even put him back in contention for a national call-up.