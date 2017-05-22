IPL 2017: The final saga that kept you on tenterhooks

Our arms are twistin’

Our nerves are failin’

We’re makin’ a potpourri of dreams

But we're holdin' on

The careless insignificance attached to a Premier League-like event, more of a two-month box-office carnival than a cricket tournament all of a sudden, on its final day, transforms itself into the perennial showdown of glitz, glamour, and whatever cricket that remains thereafter.

For the sport to remain sacrosanct amongst the boundary-side pollution of electronic hoardings, semi-naked entertainment professionals, and air-conditioned lounges far distanced from the common fan, the sport needs to step up.

For that to happen, the walking and breathing ambassadors of a certain telephone giant, another wannabe giant and a condom manufacturer all at once, need to make sure that the sound off the willow makes more noise than what’s printed on it.

On Sunday, saving lives and reputations alike, if you like to call them so, two teams made a routine out of a showdown first and then flipped sides to make sure that the mundane routine that had taken over the stage finds a fitting end.

Mumbai had lost three out of three against Rising Pune this season and the magnanimous f***tardery committed in the first five overs sent them on their way to the fourth, and perhaps, the most significant one. It doesn't matter how strong the dictator reigns, once there's a Robin Hood around the fear of failure takes over the mightiest of them.

In Pune, Mumbai, the absolute bullies of the season – won 10 and lost 4 – as well as that of Indian cricket, had found a nemesis. It was only fitting that Steve Smith lead the Supergiant, a man whose equations with India best resemble the one that a cannibal would have with a corpse.

Lendl Simmons and Parthiv Patel looked every bit of the nervous starters that they were not. Jaydev Unadkat looked every bit of the Zaheer Khan that he couldn’t be. Add to that the Jonty Rhodes-like low blow – Unadkat really bent that low to take the return catch – and you would realize that had the catch been any more perfect, Rhodes would have jumped and switched dugouts.

Ambati Rayudu was playing a final. Take that for a change. He wasn’t playing a practice game or an inconsequential match on a ground that has the record for hosting the fourth-most number of ODIs, but that record now is as inconsequential as the matches played on it.

Perhaps it was the nervousness of the final or the realization that he won’t play many of these that led him to invent a run and be a victim of a man who could do nothing wrong on Indian soil. Well, not nothing, but most of the things.

At 41/3 in the 8th over, Mumbai had submitted to the might of their Achilles heel, and their dreams of being the first to lift three IPL titles were nothing more than a potpourri. Life brings you to a crossroad where you need to make a choice between holding on and giving up as if it is a matter of life and death.

You want to hold on to the sight of a mannequin that you know displays stuff you can’t afford, but the rich don’t want a child to have big eyes. But you don’t give up, just yet.

Read More